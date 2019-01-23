New Record At Port Of Port Hedland

Pilbara Ports Authority has achieved a new record tonnage on a single tide at the Port of Port Hedland.

On 15 January 2019, 10 vessels departed the port in convoy carrying a total of 1,754,741 tonnes of bulk product, exceeding the previous record from December 2017 by 165,680 tonnes.

Port Hedland Harbour Master, Myron Fernandes congratulated all involved noting that a combination of factors contributed to the new record.

“Pilbara Ports Authority has invested in industry-leading practices in recent years to maximise the efficiencies of vessels entering and exiting the harbour,” he said.

“The port also works closely with its port users and service providers to ensure the port is able to safely export more product, more efficiently” Mr Fernandes said.

The Port of Port Hedland is the world’s largest bulk export port and plays a critical role in facilitating the export of commodities from the resource rich region.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority