New report on sources and impact of marine litter

At MEPC 77, member states are also initialising discussions on a draft strategy to address marine plastic litter from ships. The sources and impact of sea-based marine litter form the focus of a new report by the Group of Experts on the Scientific Aspects of Marine Environmental Protection (GESAMP), an advisory body to the United Nations sponsored by ten UN entities including IMO. The report, which can be downloaded here, outlines the various sources of marine litter and the impact and assesses the current availability of data and identifies knowledge gaps for the main categories of sea-based sources of marine plastic litter. The working group that produced the report was established by GESAMP, on the request of IMO, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The report stresses the urgent need to reduce marine litter. It outlines several ongoing initiatives and suggested steps to combat this issue, providing readers with practical information. It also highlights knowledge gaps and suggested areas for future academic and scientific research, including on the impact of COVID-19 on ocean industries and livelihoods that result in marine litter. Although very little quantification of sea-based sources of marine litter exists, the report looks at five main categories. These are fishing, aquaculture, shipping and boating, dumping of waste and other matter at sea and other ocean uses. The report concludes that sea-based activities do contribute to the global burden of marine litter, and that this does warrant concern. However, it is not possible to estimate the total contribute of sea-based sources and a concerted effort to update global estimates is needed to fill these knowledge gaps, together with renewed efforts to reduce inputs of marine litter from all sources.

Source: IAPH