New requirements for vessels with engine or shaft power limiters
As stated in the Ports Victoria Operational Instruction (OI) No.01-2024, the IMO has adopted measures under the MARPOL Convention requiring certain international ship types to take action to reduce their carbon intensity.
To comply with those requirements, some vessel operators have installed a mechanical or software-based engine or shaft power limiter. Some limiters may have the unintended consequence of degrading a vessel’s manoeuvrability at critical times when navigating in a confined waterway.
Risks associated with transiting the Fairway through Port Phillip Heads, South Channel and approaches to port of Geelong and Melbourne may demand access to the vessel’s full power capability.
The below requirements apply to any vessel intending to transit the port waters of the port of Melbourne and port of Geelong.
Engine power or shaft power limiter requirements:
- Any vessel equipped with a mechanical or software-based engine or shaft power limiter will disable the device prior to pilot boarding, or;
- Any vessel equipped with a mechanical or software-based engine or shaft power limiter, must be able to immediately override or disable the device to have access to the vessel’s full power capability.
- Any vessel unwilling or unable to override or disable power limiters, must advise Ports Victoria ([email protected]) at least 24 hours prior to pilot boarding.
- Any vessel unwilling or unable to override or disable power limiters may be subject to additional risk mitigations, including but not limited to; daylight only transits, tidal stream restrictions for the transit of the Fairway through Port Phillip Heads, wind restrictions for berthing and unberthing operations, additional tug requirements and escorts.
Source: GAC