New requirements for vessels with engine or shaft power limiters

New requirements will come into force from 29 April at the ports of Melbourne and Geelong for vessels equipped with a mechanical or software-based engine or shaft power limiter in accordance with IMO requirements.

As stated in the Ports Victoria Operational Instruction (OI) No.01-2024, the IMO has adopted measures under the MARPOL Convention requiring certain international ship types to take action to reduce their carbon intensity.

To comply with those requirements, some vessel operators have installed a mechanical or software-based engine or shaft power limiter. Some limiters may have the unintended consequence of degrading a vessel’s manoeuvrability at critical times when navigating in a confined waterway.

Risks associated with transiting the Fairway through Port Phillip Heads, South Channel and approaches to port of Geelong and Melbourne may demand access to the vessel’s full power capability.

The below requirements apply to any vessel intending to transit the port waters of the port of Melbourne and port of Geelong.

Engine power or shaft power limiter requirements: