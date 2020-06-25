New Research Center to Lead Way for Decarbonizing Shipping

A group of leading industry players are taking the next step to develop new fuel types and technologies by launching the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. The founding company partners behind this initiative are ABS, A.P. Moller – Maersk, Cargill, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Lines and Siemens.

The center, which will be based in Copenhagen, Denmark, is made possible by a start-up donation of DKK 400m by the A.P. Moller Foundation.

Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Joining this partnership makes perfect sense for us as our business strategy is already significantly underpinned by system technologies that are leading our customers to a decarbonized future. We welcome the opportunity to work with industry partners in achieving this strategy and have publicly spoken in favour of a ‘maritime energy transition’ for some time now, which draws on the increased use of low-emission fuels. The concrete targets set for carbon neutrality and the first zero-emission vessel are bold but will undoubtedly hasten their respective developments, in which we are very happy to play our part.”

Brian Østergaard Sørensen, Vice President and Head of R&D Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Decarbonization will be one of the largest transitions that we will see within the maritime industry for years and requires a holistic approach looking at the complete supply chain from well to wake. No technology or company can do this alone which is why we need to join forces across the supply chain to meet this challenge. We at MAN Energy Solutions have decarbonization as part of our corporate strategy and developing sustainable technologies and solutions is at the core of what we do. While two-stroke engine technology will likely remain the prime mover for deep-sea shipping, cleaner fuels will play a larger role in the future. MAN Energy Solutions recognises that there are several pathways to achieving a carbon-neutral economy and that we need to work together, which is why we are happy to have joined the Center.”

The Center will be a non-profit organization, set up as a commercial foundation with a charitable purpose. As an independent research center, it will work across the entire shipping sector with industry, academia and authorities. A highly specialized, cross-disciplinary team will collaborate globally to create overviews of decarbonization pathways, accelerate the development of selected decarbonizing fuels and powering technologies, and support the establishment of regulatory, financial and commercial means to enable transformation.

To define the strategic direction of the Center, a Board of Directors is being established. It will also have a management board, which will be headed by Bo Cerup-Simonsen as CEO of the Center. Bo Cerup-Simonsen holds a PhD from the Technical University of Denmark in Mechanical Engineering, Naval Architecture and has a proven track record in leadership of large-scale industry projects, maritime technology, research and innovation.

Cerup-Simonsen said: “These are the early days of a demanding and necessary transformation of an entire industry. Thanks to the A.P. Moller Foundation and the support from industry-leading partners we now have a unique opportunity to unfold the potential of a sector-wide collaboration towards complete decarbonization. The Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping provides a solid platform for the entire eco-system to join forces, demonstrate new solutions and identify the next steps to make it happen. I’m excited to let the work begin, expanding the collaboration with a broad variety of contributors.”

For more information, go to www.zerocarbonshipping.com

Source: MAN Energy Solutions