New Restaurant Ship Symbolizing NYK’s ESG Management to Enter Service in 2027 Hybrid Electric Propulsion Reduces Noise and Provides High-Value Customer Experience

On September 30, NYK entered into a shipbuilding contract with Maehata Shipbuilding Corporation for the construction of a new restaurant ship (the “Ship”). The Ship is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will be operated by Cruise Club Tokyo Inc., an NYK Group company, as the successor to the Lady Crystal restaurant ship currently in operation.

The Ship will be equipped with batteries for electric propulsion, in addition to diesel engines used on most ships. The use of hydrogen fuel is also being considered with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions as a hybrid electric propulsion ship. Furthermore, vibration, noise, and fuel-oil odor will be reduced for a quieter, more comfortable ship experience.

We will also use seasonal ingredients from Akita and Hokkaido prefectures, with which NYK has concluded comprehensive cooperation agreements, to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy the four seasons of Japan and contribute to the regional development of those areas.

Through these efforts, we aim to create a ship that symbolizes our ESG management and provides our customers with a quality experience.

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha