New RORO business to Hambantota International Port in 2023

HIP’s RORO numbers, which is expected to increase rapidly this year, was endorsed by NYK vessel MV HERMES LEADER, which arrived at the port this week, with new volumes. A total of 1156 units which came from India will be transshipped to South Africa, Jordan, Sudan and Tanzania.

“While NYK has transshipped vehicles from Hambantota International Port in the past, this latest consignment is from an entirely new segment of their RORO business. Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) has been growing the RORO business gradually in the past 5 years by aggressively marketing its services and regular overseas visits to the shipping line principles to promote the port. It is becoming an attractive new destination for transshipment of vehicles due to HIP delivering to meet the Shipping Line Customers demand for high quality, efficient and reliable services. In order to meet the new demand, HIP is currently evaluating options to invest in additional storage yard areas”, says Tissa Wickramasinghe; COO of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG).

The main shipping lines operating to and from HIP in the RORO business include Hyundai Glovis, K Line, MOL, NYK Line, Eastern Car Liner, Hoegh Autoliners and Gold Star Line. In the year 2022, HIP handled a total volume of 558,188 units through 249 vessel calls.

Source: Hambantota International Port