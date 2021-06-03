New round of Brazilian soya bean damage claims in China

Recent News

  

Following the club’s previous news item in February this year where we reported delays due to the continuous wet weather in Brazil at the beginning of the soya bean harvesting season, we have received information from the local surveyors and lawyers in China that so far heat and mouldy damaged cargo has been found on seven ships and most of those cargoes were exported from Itaqui. In some of those cases, the moisture content of the soya bean cargo was observed to be 20-30% before being loaded on the ship.Man on yellow ladder

In order to avoid similar cargo damage claims, members with ships engaged in carriage of soya beans from Brazil are recommended to refer to the guidance published by the club and by the local correspondent in Brazil (Representacoes Proinde Ltda). These publications provide an in-depth analysis of the growing trade of soya beans and an insight on the practical measures that need to be undertaken for ensuring safe carriage of this cargo.
Source: The Standard Club

