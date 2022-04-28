New Royston Agent Drives India Sales Of Enginei Technology

Electronic fuel management system (EFMS) specialists Royston has appointed Blue Ridge Maritime and Energy Pvt Ltd as its new India agent for enginei.

Under the new agency agreement, the Mumbai-based offshore technical and management specialist will be responsible for providing sales, maintenance and aftermarket technical support for enginei to the marine sector operating across India.

The move comes as Royston continues to grow EFMS sales to global marine owners and operators wanting to secure a competitive advantage, while safeguarding compliance with IOC requirements and aiding vessel performance in an evolving environmental legislative landscape.

Offering easy-to-understand fuel data analysis and reporting options, enginei is an advanced fuel monitoring system that can be installed as part of a comprehensive suite of digital marine technologies, delivering long-term vessel efficiency and improved operational performance.

Royston and Blue Ridge both have strong relationships with current marine vessel and fleet owners and operators and will be leveraging their combined expertise and technical skills to secure additional market share and sector reach.

With more than 350 vessels worldwide featuring enginei systems, including OSVs such as anchor handlers, jack ups, PSVs and crew boats, operating in West Africa, the North Sea, Asia, Egypt, Mexico and Brazil, Royston continues to target global fleet owners and operators.

Alexis Nyeo, Regional Director (APAC & ME) at enginei, said Blue Ridge had already secured two deals in Singapore and India to install and commission new systems and is looking for further regional sales as the sector continues to recover post Covid.

He said: “With in-depth knowledge and regional experience in supplying and supporting state-of-the-art maritime technologies, Blue Ridge is an ideal partner. Enginei is a supremely competitive and added value solution for vessel owners and operators and through our new agent, we are extending our commercial reach, generating opportunities and growth for both companies.”

Rajiv Biswas, director at Blue Ridge, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as the agent for enginei, which is one of the most advanced marine technologies of its type. Our partnership with Royston will bring considerable benefits as we both share a commitment to technical expertise and have the same core values of service, excellence and quality.”

At the heart of enginei is expanded-on board flowmeter and sensor technology. This gives the advanced system the ability to acquire comprehensive real time engine and vessel performance measurements beyond the usual RPM, GPS and fuel inputs to take in a wide range of other engine control unit outputs.

The data is displayed live through a touch screen bridge display and transmitted remotely to the enginei web portal where the state-of-the-art interface enables the rapid production of intuitive online reports and trending graphs, as well as providing alerts and map dashboard tracking with weather overlays, showing a detailed operational profile for a vessel.

Photocaption: Sales, maintenance and aftermarket technical support for enginei across India will be undertaken by Royston’s new agent Blue Ridge Maritime and Energy Pvt Ltd

Source: Royston