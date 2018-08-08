New Royston Agent Strengthens Far East Sales Of Enginei

Royston Diesel Power has appointed Siam Mechanical Engineering (SME) as its new enginei electronic fuel management system (EFMS) agent for Thailand.

Under the new agreement, the Bangplee-based mechanical engineering services specialist will be responsible for providing sales and aftermarket technical support for enginei across the country’s marine sector.

The move comes as Royston looks to develop EFMS sales to marine owners and operators looking for a competitive advantage, while safeguarding compliance with IOC requirements and aiding vessel performance in a changing environmental legislative landscape.

enginei can be installed as part of a comprehensive suite of advanced digital marine technologies, designed to offer enhanced long-term operational safety and efficiency performance.

It uses flowmeters and sensors to accurately monitor the fuel being consumed by a vessel’s engines. The data is collected, processed and relayed to bridge and engine room-mounted touchscreen monitors to enable the ship’s master to adjust vessel speed and take whatever other action needed to reduce fuel consumption.

Royston and SME both have strong relationships with marine operators and the marine department and will be leveraging their combined expertise and technical skills to secure additional market share.

Sean O’Neill, regional sales manager – enginei, said SME has extensive knowledge and experience of EFMS. He added: “They have opted to represent a more robust, field-tested, industry proven and competitive solution in enginei. We can now extend our commercial reach, generating new opportunities for both companies.”

Sirichai Methavichit, managing director of SME, said: “We are delighted to be appointed Royston’s new agent. The deal should bring considerable benefits as we share a commitment to diesel engineering technical expertise and have the same core values of excellence and quality.”

Source: Royston