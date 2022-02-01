New SCMA Rules: Reflecting the New World of Arbitration

The Singapore Chamber of Maritime Arbitration (SCMA) provides a framework for maritime and international trade arbitrations.SCMA arbitration based in Singapore is the default choice for dispute resolution under the Singapore Standard Code of Practice for Bunkering and the Singapore Ship Sale Form.

It is also listed as one of the default choices in BIMCO’s Law and Arbitration Clause 2020 and the NYPE Time Charter 2015 and therefore a popular choice for maritime arbitrations.

The SCMA recently launched the 4th edition of their rules, which will govern any SCMA arbitration commenced on or after 1st January 2022.

What has changed?

The new rules make changes to the procedure throughout the arbitration process starting with the service of documents.

Under Rule 3.1, any notice or communication sent by email with proof of delivery or receipt is deemed to have been effectively served and received. Service in person, by courier or post is still permitted but no longer essential.

Rule 44 introduces an Expedited Procedure for claims/counterclaims which do not exceed US$300,000 in value.

This replaces the Small Claims Procedure, which had a lower claim/counterclaim value of US$150,000. The Expedited Procedure aims, where no oral hearing is required, for the sole arbitrator to issue their award within 21 days.

Appointment of arbitrators

In terms of the procedure for the appointment of arbitrators, it is no longer necessary to appoint a third arbitrator in order for the arbitration to proceed.

Instead, SCMA arbitrations may now progress following the appointment of two arbitrators until such time as the two arbitrators cannot agree on any matter relating to the arbitration, or until just before the oral evidential hearing, when a third arbitrator should be appointed (Rule 8.4).

As a result, the appointment of a third arbitrator is no longer required if the case proceeds on documents only and the tribunal agree on the award.

In addition, the SCMA has introduced the SCMA Standard Terms of Appointment. Under Rule 40.2, an arbitrator is appointed under the rules and the parties are deemed to have agreed to these terms, unless there has been express agreement to the contrary.

The terms address independence and impartiality, the arbitrator’s fees and expenses and security for the arbitrator’s fees.

The new rules also provide at Rule 4.4 that, once the tribunal has been constituted, it is no longer possible for a party to change their legal representatives without the tribunal’s approval.

Oral hearings

When it comes to determining the dispute, the default position under the new rules at Rule 25.1 is that the arbitration will be determined on documents only. If the parties require an oral hearing, they must request it, alternatively the tribunal may decide that there should be an oral hearing.

If there is to be an oral hearing, it is now clear that this, as well as the case management conference, can be conducted virtually (see Rules 17.2 and 25.3).

This was not clear under the previous rules, which made no reference to hearings being conducted by videoconference or telephone, nor expressly gave the tribunal the discretion for the hearing to be conducted “in any other manner the Tribunal deems appropriate”.

Despite this change, hearings have increasingly been held virtually, particularly over the past two years, and in October 2020, the SCMA issued Specimen Directions for Virtual Hearings and accompanying guidance.

This clarification, like many of the changes made in the 4th edition, is consistent with those that have been made to other arbitration rules recently such as the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA), the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) and the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

They also reflect the wishes of the parties. In the ‘2021 International Arbitration Survey: Adapting Arbitration to a Changing World’ one of the main reasons given for choosing a seat of arbitration was the ‘administrative/logistical support for virtual hearings’ with 79% of participants indicating that they would prefer to go ahead with a virtual hearing over the 16% who would postpone until they could hold one in person.1

Close of proceedings

Under the old rules, it was a matter for the tribunal’s discretion to decide when it was appropriate to declare the proceedings closed. This provided uncertainty and sometimes delayed the issue of awards.

A change in the 4th edition provides, in Rule 27.1, that the proceedings are now deemed closed 3 months from the date of any final written submissions or final hearing. It remains open to the parties to agree or the tribunal to direct otherwise, but this change will provide increased certainty as to when the majority of SCMA arbitrations close.

Signing the award

Finally, when it comes to issuing the award, it is now open to the tribunal to sign the award electronically and/or in counterparts (see Rule 34.4).

Again, this is a change that has been welcomed in many arbitrations during the pandemic as it eases logistical issues and enables the award to be issued more efficiently.

The Rules do recognise that an electronically signed award can lead to issues with enforceability in certain jurisdictions, which is why a party may still request wet signatures.

Overall, these new rules acknowledge the changes that the arbitration world has had to make over the past two years in order to allow arbitrations to proceed despite restrictions on travel and the meeting of people in many jurisdictions including Singapore.

The SCMA stated, when announcing the new rules, that they would ensure that SCMA arbitrations remain relevant and attractive for parties while also reinforcing cost efficiency for parties.

Time will tell whether this is in fact the case and whether SCMA arbitrations remain a popular choice for maritime disputes.

1. 2021 International Arbitration Survey: Adapting Arbitration to a Changing World – https://arbitration.qmul.ac.uk/research/2021-international-arbitration-survey/

