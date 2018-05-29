New Scrubber Launch

Recent News

  

Shipyards agents PSB & Co is planning the present a new scrubber system at this year’s Posidonia, where it returns for the tenth consecutive time. The diversified Athens-based representative and provider of dry docks & repairs, spare parts, repair teams, ballast water management systems, scrubbers and surveyor of safety equipment, aims at meeting with its principals and customers from all over the world while demonstrating the company’s core propositions to the maritime community. “We expect the same good results and hope to reap even more benefits from this year’s participation. Bonding with existing customers and partners remains high on our agenda, together with meeting prospective clients and creating more brand awareness,” said Gregory Papadakis, Managing Director. “As new technological and environmental regulations are coming into force and become mandatory, Posidonia is the perfect place to demonstrate all these new technologies and systems.”
Source: Posidonia Events

