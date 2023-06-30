New setup for BSMAR service connecting Black Sea and Turkey with Spain and Morocco

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the new rotation of its BSMAR service connecting Black Sea and Turkey with Spain and Morocco, effective from July 14, 2023.

New features of BSMAR will be the following:

• Fleet: 5 vessels x 3 550 TEU

• Frequency: Weekly – 35-day rotation

• Rotation: CONSTANTA – AMBARLI – ALIAGA – MALTA – VALENCIA – ALGECIRAS – CASABLANCA – TANGER MED – MALTA – PIRAEUS – GEBZE – CONSTANTA

• Optimizing transit times with better service reliability

• Service now fully operated by CMA CGM

• Starting from July 14th, 2023



Source: CMA CGM Group