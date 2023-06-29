New setup for TMX 2 service connecting Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria
CMA CGM is pleased to announce the new setup of TMX 2 – Turkey Med Express 2 service, which will call Malta replacing Alger with new rotation duration of 28 days.
New features of TMX 2 are the following:
Fleet: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU
Frequency: Weekly – 28-day rotation
Rotation: GEMLIK – IZMIT – ISTANBUL – ALIAGA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE – MALTA – SKIKDA
Improving connectivity with Malta hub
Optimizing schedule reliability with better flexibility
Maintaining best transit time
Starting from July 10th, 2023 in Aliaga
Source: CMA CGM