New setup for TMX 2 service connecting Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria

CMA CGM is pleased to announce the new setup of TMX 2 – Turkey Med Express 2 service, which will call Malta replacing Alger with new rotation duration of 28 days.

New features of TMX 2 are the following:

Fleet: 4 vessels x 1,700 TEU

Frequency: Weekly – 28-day rotation

Rotation: GEMLIK – IZMIT – ISTANBUL – ALIAGA – SALERNO – GENOA – MARSEILLE – MALTA – SKIKDA

Improving connectivity with Malta hub

Optimizing schedule reliability with better flexibility

Maintaining best transit time

Starting from July 10th, 2023 in Aliaga

Source: CMA CGM