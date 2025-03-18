New Shipbuilding Forces Could Emerge in the Coming Years
According to Mr. Nikos Tagoulis, Intermodal’s Senior Analyst, “considering these developments and the dynamics of Indian ship-building as presented in previous insight, the sector is likely to witness market shifts as countries holding currently small market shares intensify their efforts to expand and rebalance market dy-namics. Examining the current global orderbook, this includes 5,735 ves-sels totaling 281.18m GT, demonstrating a steady increase since 2021 and the post covid reopening of global economy. Presently, the orderbook has increased by 22% year-on-year, in terms of GT. Container ships make up 24% of orders, LNG carriers 19% (with high orderbook-to-fleet ratios of 27% and 48%, respectively), fol-lowed by bulk carriers and tankers, each accounting for 18%. China, Japan, and South Korea dominate with combined orders of over 90% of the orderbook, with China alone commanding 62% of new orders. Italy stands out in Europe, with a notable 67% year-on-year increase in its 2025 orderbook, mainly due to cruise ship contracts with Fincantieri shipyards”.
Intermodal’s analyst added that “Vietnam, ranking fifth, has seen remarkable growth. In 2024, Vietnamese shipyards increased their output in terms of GT by 40% compared to 2023 and 61% since 2022. The current orderbook of 2.82 million GT represents a 29% year-on-year increase and a 148% rise since 2022. Vietnam’s shipbuilding industry relies on several advantages, including its strategic location, extensive coastline, cost-effective labor and a government supporting ship-building via favorable policies, investments in modernization and greening of infrastructures, and incentives for foreign investors. Additionally, the establishment of shipyards by prominent names such as Hyundai HI and Damen Shipyards, has contributed to the sector’s growth”.
“Focusing to the US shipbuilding, the orderbook is a small fraction of the total, counting 52 units of ca. 245,000 GT, primarily con-sisting of tugboats and passenger/cruise vessels. However, the U.S. has significant potential for expansion, bolstered by robust investment capabilities, international partnerships (such as with CMA CGM), military shipbuilding expertise, and cutting-edge tech-nologies, combined with the government commitment to grow the national shipbuilding industry. The developments in the ship-building market are set to attract significant attention in the coming years. While China, South Korea, and Japan remain dominant forces, the USA, Vietnam, and India are positioning themselves as emerging players, poised to challenge the status quo and strengthen their market presence”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide