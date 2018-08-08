New Shipping Route Will Cut-Out Britain

A post-Brexit new shipping route will see Ireland connected to Europe via the Netherlands and Belgium under EU contingency plans.

The European Commission reports The Independent has adopted a proposal which will see Dublin and Cork ports connected with Zeebrugge and Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands – but does not include French ports.

The realignment of the EU’s strategic transport corridor, the North Sea-Mediterranean route, is part of Europe’s ‘Brexit preparedness’ measures.

The route has been redrawn as part of efforts to allow Irish trade a means of circumventing UK customs checks post-Brexit and to find alternatives to the land-bridge over Britain.

Source: Afloat