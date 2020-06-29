New Stock Index for LNG Shipping Sector

The new UP World LNG Shipping Index, which was launched last week at up-indices.com, is a rules-based stock index family designed to measure the performance of world publicly traded companies involved in maritime transport of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

“Our aim is to set up the UP World LNG Shipping Index as the leading index for the rising LNG shipping industry,” said Tomas Novotny, founder of the index.

This world unique index covers 17 companies and partnerships from countries all over the world like the USA, Qatar, Japan, Norway, South Korea or Malaysia. The index covers 65 % of the world LNG carrier fleet.

The index also utilizes a unique reduction factor, allowing us to include companies which are active in areas other than just LNG shipping.

Maritime and financial professionals can profit from UP World LNG Shipping Index in a variety of ways. First, it shows which companies are leading the sector and which are under- or overrated. Other charts show comparison of the UP index with spot rates and time charters, the whole US stock market and more.

Source: Tomas Novotny, UP-Indices.com