New Tanker Plays Emerge After Philadelphia Refinery Explosion

Product tanker owners could be set for a new tanker play, with US reportedly resorting to gasoline imports, on the back of the recent events with the explosion at Philadelphia Energy Solutions’ (PES) 335,000 b/d Philly refinery. This has come at an opportune time for product tankers trading in the Atlantic, whilst the decision to permanently shut the facility will have longer term implications for product supplies into the US Atlantic Coast.

According to shipbroker Gibson, “freight markets were initially quick to react, with the benchmark UK Continent – US Atlantic Coast 37,000 tonnes gasoline (TC2) route jumping from WS117.5 to WS160 in just two days. However, the sharp increase in freight at the time started to impede arbitrage economics, forcing freight back down to WS140 a few days later. Interestingly, the US-Europe gasoline arbitrage followed a similar trend, peaking last week before settling lower this week as traders took a more measured approach to addressing the shortfall. Since then, TC2 freight has settled in a WS140 to WS145 range, tracking a slightly narrower arbitrage. In short, the outage has helped lift TC2 to a higher level, but has not transformed $/day earnings on the route”.

“Fundamentally the outage is positive for product tankers, particularly MRs in the Atlantic. According to Platts, the refinery was producing approximately 150,000 b/d of gasoline and blending components prior to the outage and this volume will need to be sourced from elsewhere, as will the 100,000 b/d of middle distillates and 25,000 b/d of low sulphur fuel oil that was being produced by the refinery. Domestic supply and stocks will of course provide some cover. However, inventories are at their lowest levels for this time of year since 2015, whilst peak gasoline demand season will continue to weigh on stocks, supporting import activity”, said Gibson.

The shipbroker added that “underlying gasoline demand in the United States also remains strong, having recently set a new record before easing back to hold close to record highs. Pump prices over the summer may prove to be key, however regardless of this, import volumes should remain supported. The PES outage is therefore another support factor in the short term, however, for the market to move to, and then maintain at higher levels, export volumes from Europe to West Africa, and the US Gulf to Latin America will also need to strengthen simultaneously. Once the summer driving season ends, import demand will of course wane, with the impact of the disappearance of PES less noticeable. It seems ironic that just before Independence Day, in the city where the Declaration of Independence was signed, the closure of the US Atlantic Coast’s largest refinery has now created increased dependence on gasoline imports”, it concluded.

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week, Gibson said that “quite solid VLCC enquiry through the first half of the week, but availability was never challenged and equally solid competition began to chip rates lower to ws 45 to the Far East on modern units and back into the high ws 30’s for older vessels, with rare runs to the West marked at little better than ws 20 via Cape. If the pace continues at no more than ‘steady’ into next week, then further compression will be the likely result. Suezmaxes drifted lower upon very modest volume, and easy availability. Rates now move at down to ws 65 to the East and to ws 35 West, with no relief in near sight. Aframaxes traded at down to 80,000mt by ws 115 to Singapore but enquiry became spasmodic and the trend line looks somewhat southerly over the near term”, the shipbroker said.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide