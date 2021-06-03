New TECO 2030 concept enables ships to sail into port emissions-free

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) yesterday launched its Zero Emissions Operation Concept, which will enable ships to sail in and out of ports emissions-free by exchanging one or more of their engines with a TECO Marine Fuel Cell.

“At TECO 2030, we are working to make the shipping industry more climate friendly, and we are doing this by developing the engine of tomorrow,” says Tore Enger, CEO and founder of TECO 2030 ASA.

“With our fuel cell technology, ships can operate emissions-free, both on the whole journey, or on just shorter distances, such as when sailing in and out of ports, and when staying in them,” he says.

The TECO 2030 Zero Emissions Operation Concept will make it possible for vessels operating in different countries, such as cruise ships and ferries, to comply with any emissions regulations they may encounter when crossing national borders.

Stricter regulation

Many governments are taking concrete action to lower greenhouse gas emissions, such as by introducing laws that ban ships running on fossil fuels from operating in its waters.

This is for example the case in Norway, where by 2026, only cruise ships and ferries operating on zero emission will be allowed entry into several of the Norwegian fjords.

“To be able to sail in waters where such restrictions are in place, ship-owners can replace one or more of their ships’ engines with a TECO Marine Fuel Cell. You will then have the engine of the future and be able to cruise in and out of ports while emitting nothing but water and warm air,” says Enger.

The engine of tomorrow

TECO 2030 can deliver hydrogen fuel cell stacks ranging in size between 400 kW to 25 MW, meaning they can ensure steady operation regardless of the size of the engine they replace.

Hydrogen fuel cells are like batteries that do not need to be charged. They produce electricity and heat, and function almost the same way as normal combustion engines but use hydrogen instead of traditional fossil fuels such as diesel and petrol.

When using hydrogen produced from renewable energy – so-called green hydrogen – ships can cut their greenhouse gas emissions to zero, as hydrogen only emits water vapour and warm air. This means that ships can become emissions-free by switching from fossil fuels to green hydrogen.



Source: TECO 2030 ASA