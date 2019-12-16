New tug ‘Svitzer Mercurius’ joins Southampton fleet

Svitzer, a leading provider of global marine services, has yesterday announced the purchase of the Dutch tugboat Mercurius, which has been renamed to Svitzer Mercurius and reflagged to the UK.

The tug will be deployed in the Port of Southampton following an increased demand for Svitzer’s services in the port, and is an important addition to Svitzer’s existing flexible fleet in the UK. The addition of the tug increases the company’s fleet in Southampton, one of UK’s leading ports, to six vessels with a collective bollard pull of 415 tons.

Constructed by Damen in 2014, the ASD 3212 tugboat has a strong bollard pull of 82 tons and a top speed of 14 knots, powered by two main and two auxiliary engines supplied by Caterpillar. The Damen 3212 design is a multifunctional vessel with a wide range of applications; boasting excellent escort capabilities which make the vessel a considerable asset to the work Svitzer carries out in Southampton.

Kasper Nilaus, Managing Director, Svitzer Europe, said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome a new tug to our fleet. Due to the challenging waters of the Solent and the size of vessels calling the port, the demand for escort towage in Southampton is increasing. Svitzer Mercurius is the perfect vessel to suit our customers’ needs.

“The great advantage of buying a second-hand tug is the possibility to quickly deploy the vessel into the existing fleet and immediately realise benefits for our customers.”

Svitzer Mercurius Specs

Year of construction: 2014

Design: Damen 3212

GRT: 447 tonnes

Length: 32,70 m

Beam: 12,82 m

Depth: 5,35 m

Draught: 5,28 m

Type of propulsion: ASD

Thrusters: 2x Rolls Royce US 255 P30 FP

Special Propeller: 2800 mm Fixed Pitch

Main engines: 2x Caterpillar 3516C HD+ TA/D 5050 bkW at 1800 rpm

Auxiliary engines: 2 x Caterpillar C6,6 TA 230/400 kVA, 50 Hz

Speed: 14 kn

Source: Svitzer