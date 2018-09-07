New Turkish regulations for the Canakkale and Istanbul Straits
Kuzey Pandi have reported new Turkish Straits Maritime Traffic Regulations which, amongst other regulations, provide new powers for Harbour Masters to intervene directly in salvage operations; vessels are not permitted to get closer than 100 metres to bridge piers/legs in the Straits; overtaking is subject to VTS directions and a reguirement for tug and pilot assistance for LPG Tankers of over 150 metres in length (previously this requirement was for LPG Tankers of 200 metres plus).
Source: The Standard Club