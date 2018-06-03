New Weighbridges at Khalifa Bin Salman Port to ease Export container flows

APM Terminals Bahrain has started the construction of three new Weighbridges to enhance the VGM (Verified Gross Mass) service offerings at Khalifa Bin Salman Port (KBSP). The Weighbridges strategically located to smoothen traffic flows, will include two new semi-automated 80MT (metric tonnes) Weighbridges and a fully-automated Weighbridge at the IN gate and OUT gate of the KBSP terminal respectively.

With the construction of these pit-mounted Weighbridges, which will have the weighing equipment and platform located below ground, container trucks at KBSP will be able to have easy and safer access to the Weighbridge at road-level, without having any difficulties to get onto a separate ramp. This will further ease the movement of goods and services at KBSP creating smoother traffic and will significantly reduce the queuing time and export transaction time for trucks by enabling double transactions.

The new Weighbridges at KBSP are scheduled to be completed by September 2018.



Source: APM Terminals Bahrain