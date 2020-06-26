New Whitepaper Reveals How Instantaneous Crankshaft Torque Can Prevent Engine Failures

Datum Electronics releases a new whitepaper, revealing how a single sensor, that continuously measures instantaneous crankshaft torque, can measure engine degradation and efficiency in real time, avoid its imminent failures and improve vessel’s energy efficiency.

In an effort to enhance vessel efficiency and expand the lifespan of the equipment, an increasing number of ship owners and fleet managers use condition monitoring techniques to monitor the machine condition and identify wear and damage early on and avoid unplanned repairs.

The new Datum Hawk System from Datum Electronics enables real-time 24/7 Condition Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance from a Shaft Power Meter, the first system of its type in the World. By incorporating dynamic sampling technologies that have been developed using state of the art electronics, methods, and algorithms, the Datum Hawk System can provide unprecedented insights into your engine’s condition.

“I am very proud and excited to be part of the Datum Hawk Project, a solution that encompasses advanced mechanical and technological theory and practices, in conjunction with the latest in strain torque measurement hardware to produce high accuracy, dynamic information all of which contribute towards our customers strategic goals. The supportive white paper details the offering and confirms it is a state of the art solution which will benefit so many in the pursuance of a greener, more efficient and more sustainable future,“ commented James Lees, Managing Director of Datum Electronics.

In our latest whitepaper we discuss the algorithms behind Datum Hawk and how continuous measurement of the instantaneous crankshaft torque at high sample rate can help ship owners and operators measure engine degradation and efficiency in real time, avoid imminent failures and improve the vessel’s energy efficiency.

As the DNV GL Reader at the Maritime Safety Research Centre (MSRC) of the Department of Naval Architecture, Ocean & Marine Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, Dr. Gerasimos Theotokatos explains: “Everything that is happening in the engine is reflected by instantaneous torque. That means that with one simple measurement, Datum Hawk is capable of extracting the information about engine components without the need of measuring the pressure in an individual cylinder. This provides an advantage of being able to identify the errors early, making maintenance significantly cheaper” In addition, the whitepaper covers the benefit of the ICT signal being obtained from a single sensor, and how this allows us to assess the condition of multiple cylinders.

“ Unlike other condition monitoring systems on the market, Datum Hawk uses single intelligent sensor to both provide real time monitoring of the vessel components, as well as record and analyse their historical performance, searching for anomalies and notifying a crew member about any potential disruption or imminent failure, “ commented Mark Gladdis, Business Development Manager at Datum Electronics.

To find out more about Datum Hawk and how it can help you improve energy efficiency of your vessels, download the whitepaper and join us for an online presentation on the 1st of July at 3 PM BST, by registering your interest here: www.datumhawk.com/whitepaper

Source: Datum Electronics