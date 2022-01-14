New X-Press Feeders feeder service connects Hamburg with Södertälje and Ahus in Sweden

In the second week of January, the new “GSX” service departed Hamburg for the first time. The “ANNA G” with a slot capacity of 509 TEU calls weekly at the ports of Södertälje and Ahus. The container ship, chartered by X-PRESS Feeders, serves the four major container terminals in Hamburg: HHLA CTA, HHLA CTB, HHLA CTT and EUROGATE.

“A return to a reliable, weekly service is definitely a priority because we want to improve our current portfolio with the “GSX”,” says Sven Siemsen, Senior Manager Marketing Europe at X-Press Feeders.

“The addition of this independent service via Hamburg to the X-PRESS Feeders portfolio underlines the importance of the Port of Hamburg as a hub for container traffic with Sweden,” says Marina Basso Michael, Port of Hamburg Marketing Regional Director Europe.

A total of nine weekly liner services connect the Port of Hamburg with Swedish ports. In addition to Ahus and Södertälje, the ports of Gävle, Gothenburg, Helsingborg, Malmö, Norrköping, Pitea and Stockholm are served via Hamburg.

Source: Port of Hamburg