New York City Maritime Community to honor Coast Guard, Historic Maritime Companies

in International Shipping News 17/08/2024

A Coast Guard crew from the First Coast Guard District, which includes the waters from Maine to New Jersey, will receive a special Coast Guard Foundation award for heroism during the event. The Foundation will honor the crew of a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod for their rescue of four mariners from rough seas 70 miles off Chatham, Massachusetts, on June 6, 2024.

The Foundation will also honor the dedicated employees of Moran Holdings, Interlake Maritime Services, and Seastreak Fast Ferry. In addition to providing vital maritime services throughout the East Coast and Great Lakes, they have supported the Coast Guard Foundation’s work for many years. The award will be received by the executives of Moran Holdings, Interlake Maritime Services, and Seastreak Fast Ferry on behalf of all employees.

Coast Guard Foundation Chairman Tom Allegretti and Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan pose for a picture during the 2023 New York Salutes the Coast Guard event on October 5, 2023. Fagan will be the keynote speaker at the 2024 event.

The New York Salutes the Coast Guard dinner has brought together industry leaders, government officials, and U.S. Coast Guard members from the region and beyond to celebrate the missions and heroism of Coast Guard personnel since 1983. The Coast Guard’s top national and regional leaders are scheduled to attend, including the Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan, Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Kevin Lunday, and commander of Coast Guard operations in the northeast, Rear Adm. Michael Platt. Coast Guard personnel from the local area will also attend.

Coast Guard Sector New York members pose at the 2023 New York Salutes the Coast Guard event on October 5, 2023.

The event, which includes a reception and dinner, will be held at The Lighthouse at Pier Sixty-One, Chelsea Piers in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Foundation is grateful to the many corporations and individuals who are sponsoring the event. Special thanks to major sponsor McAllister Towing.
Source: The Coast Guard Foundation

