New York Fed’s Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy In Good Place Amid Risks

New York Fed leader John Williams said Wednesday the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there, in comments that also said ongoing Fed market interventions have helped tame volatile short-term lending rates.

Mr. Williams, who was speaking at an event in La Jolla, Calif., didn’t offer any hints about whether the Fed would be following its quarter-percentage point rate cuts from July and September with more at future meetings, as many in markets expect.

“We are in a very favorable place, the economy is strong, I think we are basically close to our maximum employment goal, inflation is little below 2% but pretty close,” Mr. Williams said. “My view is that we’ve got to keep the economy roughly where it is” and help inflation rise a touch, he said.

Right now, “we’ve got monetary policy in the right place,” Mr. Williams said.

Recent rate cuts are “really about looking at where the economy is likely to go, where the risks are…and also the fact that we are seeing signs of the economy slowing somewhat, and we want to get monetary policy positioned to keep the economy growing at a sustainable pace, to keep the labor market strong, and keep inflation near the 2% goal,” Mr. Williams said.

The Fed has lowered its overnight target rate twice this year — it now stands at between 1.75% and 2% — despite ample evidence the current state of economy is generally strong. The lowering of rates has been aimed at offsetting rising risks from trade uncertainty and slowing global growth. The move toward lower rates has been controversial inside and outside of the Fed, and key central bank leaders have in recent comments not offered much guidance if more short-term rate decreases are coming.

Mr. Williams also serves as vice chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee and has voted in favor of the rate cuts. At both the July and September FOMC meetings the leaders of Boston and Kansas City Fed banks voted against the rate cuts in light of the economy’s ongoing expansion.

In his comments, Mr. Williams also defended the Fed performance over recent weeks against what had been an unexpected surge in short-term borrowing rates, which occurred right ahead of the last FOMC meeting. The market volatility happened “right after Friday the 13th, perhaps an indicator things might not go very well,” Mr. Williams joked.

The official said Fed market interventions, of the sort last seen before the financial crisis, have helped tame short-term rates. Mr. Williams offered no hint of a broad fix to ensure the volatility doesn’t return, but he did say large-scale temporary market interventions are “always there as needed, as they were in the last couple of weeks.”

Mr. Williams also said in his remarks that foreign central bank activities to boost growth overseas were ultimately a plus for the U.S. because the U.S. benefits from a strong global economy. He noted that trade uncertainty and negative rates in some countries were part of a new and uncertain landscape central bankers must navigate.

“There are definitely a lot of uncertainties and risks we need to be navigating — and we are navigating,” Mr. Williams said.

Mr. Williams also said he sees no large-scale financial stability risks to the economy, even as he said low rates were leading to more risk-taking that could amplify trouble in downturn.

Source: Dow Jones