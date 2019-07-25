New Zealand condemns seizures of oil tankers in the Gulf

Recent News

  
in International Shipping News 25/07/2019

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has condemned the recent seizure of two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The seizure of commercial ships in this important transit lane is an inexcusable violation of international law, including the freedom of navigation.”

“Iran’s recent actions risk escalating a dangerous situation in the Gulf region. We call on Iran to release the detained vessels and to engage with the international community in steps that help reduce tensions and the prospect of conflict,” said Mr Peters

“Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade have communicated New Zealand’s concerns to the Iranian Embassy in Wellington.”
Source: New Zealand Government

