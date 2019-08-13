New Zealand – Fumigation Requirements for Imports to New Zealand

Biosecurity New Zealand has issued new guidelines and instructions for the 2019/2020 high risk season (September 1, 2019, to April 30, 2020) to prevent brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) infestations.

These guidelines introduce higher inspection and certification requirements for target high-risk and risk cargoes from target high-risk origin regions & transshipment ports.

If you’re importing targeted vehicles, machinery or parts from certain countries, you must meet certain MPI requirements to manage the risk of BMSBs getting into New Zealand. The list of countries that need to meet these requirements are in Schedule 3 of the Vehicles, Machinery and Parts Import Health Standard issued on 22 July 2019.

Responsibility for accordance with regulations and required treatment for cargo subject to these measures remains the duty of customer.

All costs associated with any delays to APL vessels as a result of non-compliance to fumigation regulations will be to the account of the customer.

Please visit the Biosecurity New Zealand website for detailed information.

