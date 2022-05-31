Newbuilding Activity Could Soon Pick Up the Pace
In a separate note, Banchero Costa said that “gas dominated the scene with further LNG New buildings ordered. Adnoc booker 4 x 175,000 cum LNG at Jiangnan (China) for delivery mid 2026 end 2027 at price of $200 mln per unit. Vessels willl be membrane type. Hong Kong based Chellaram Shipping went to Yangzi-Mitsui for Ultramax Bulker 2 x 64,000 dwt for delivery start 2024 at price level of $35 mln per unit.
Shanghai Waigaichao got order for 2 x 7,000 teu from regional Container Thailand, vessels will be for delivery end 2025 at price of $85 mln per unit. Kumiai Navigation are at Letter of Intent stage for 2 x 86,700 cum LPG at Kawasaki for delivery mid/end 2025 at undisclosed level”.
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied said that “on the dry bulk side, SnP activity was kept at decent levels with most transactions taking place and focused on the smaller size segments in which we have seen less freight market volatility. In general, we see shipowners being intimidated by the fluctuations seen in earnings, with most still showing strong optimism for the market, a mere fact that has further boosted their appetite for acquisitions in short term. On the tanker side of things, the market’s performance appeared reduced, especially when seen in terms of the number of transactions that took place compared to the week prior. Buying interest covered the entire spectrum of the sector while there was increased focus being placed on the MRs and Aframaxes, which also recorded a significant increase in their earnings of late. Similarly, these segments have reached their 5-year highs in terms of values, while in the rest of the size segments, prices are holding at high levels as well”, the shipbroker concluded.
Banchero Costa added that “in the dry market, after offers were invited last week for the Majullah Harbourfront abt 82k blt 2014 Tsuneishi Zhoushan (BWTS fitted Eco ME ) she has been committed for $31.65 mln. after 2-3 offers were submitted. German controlled Rio Tamara abt 75k blt 2014 Taizhou Kouan (ice class 1C and BWTS fitted)was sold at $24 mln, one month ago sister vessel Rio Grita abt 75k blt 2014 Taizhou Kouan was reported at $22.5 mln.
After offers were invited last week, Japanese controlled Supramax Xin Xiang Hai abt 56k blt 2012 Mistui (SS/DD due July 2022 BWTS fitted)gone for $23.5 mln basis surveys due. Few weeks back Bulk orion abt 56k blt 2012 Mitsui was done at $22 mln. A vintage handysize Lion abt 28k blt 1996 Naikai (SS due 2026 Open Hatch boxed BWST fitted ) has been sold at $8.3 mln. In the tanker market, German buyers were behind purchase of two LR1 BW Orinoco and BW Lena abt 76k blt 2007 Dalian at $12 mln each , two weeks ago Amalia abt 73k blt 2006 New Century was reported at $10.5 mln. Cido controlled MR1 Claxton Bay avt 37k blt 2010 HMD (SS due 2025 DD due 2023) sold at USD $15.5 mln basis prompt delivery”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide