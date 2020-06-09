Newbuilding Activity on the Rise as World Trade Resumes
In a similar note this week, Banchero Costa said that “Qatar Gas ordered approximately 135 LNG carriers which will be split amongst the top 3 major Korean builders Hyundai, Daewoo and Samsung with deliveries set between 2023 and 2027. In the tanker market 2 x Suezmax orders were placed by Norwegian Mowinckels at New Times for delivery in the 2nd half of 2022 and by Pantheon Tankers for a single unit in the same yard. Delivery of this single unit was scheduled for June 2022 and price emerged at region $52 mln. Another order for high specification Suezmax was placed by Sonagol at Hyundai HI for 2 + 2 slots; whilst there was not firm indication of the delivery dates, the price should be around $57 mln. In the dry bulk segment, a subsidiary company of LT Ugland placed 3 x Kamsarmax at Tsuneishi in Japan for delivery 2nd half 2021, no price reported for the trio but it may be around $32-33 mln. Wisdom Marine extended their commitment with Japan by ordering 2 x 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax at Tsuneishi (Zhoushan facilities) for delivery Q4 2022 and 3 x 37,000 dwt Handysize BC at Onomichi for delivery across 2021”.
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa said that it was “a fairly active week in the dry bulk segment, especially for the multiple Handysize units which changed hands the last 7 days. Apparently the ‘Maratha Pride’ 37,000 dwt built in 2011 at Saiki was sold for high $8 mln with direction not known yet. Two different Greek buyers were behind the sales of ‘Ipanema’ 28,000 dwt built in 2008 at Imabari for mid/low $5 mln and ‘Glorious Future’ 24,000 dwt built in 2006 at Kirinoura for region $4 mln. The Supramax ‘Pacific Cebu’ 52,000 dwt built in 2002 at Tsuneishi Cebu was reported sold to Chinese buyers for high $4 mln, higher price than the one achieved by ‘Ocean Prelate’ 52,000 dwt built in 2002 by Tsuneishi Cebu which was reported sold in mid-May for $4.15 mln (with cranes damaged). The Capesize ‘Cape Agnes’ 180,000 dwt built in 2010 by Koyo Dockyard apparently went to Japanese buyers for $18.3mln. Moving to the wet segment, the VLCCs ‘Ridgebury Progress’ and ‘Ridgebury Purpose’ 306,000 dwt built in 2000 at Samsung were sold to Chinese buyers for $25 mln each”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide