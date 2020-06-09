Newbuilding Activity on the Rise as World Trade Resumes

Ship owners seem to be more active in the newbuilding and S&P markets, at least over the course of the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “following a generous second half of May in terms of reported contracting, the number of weekly surfacing orders has moved down to more realistic levels and in line with current sentiment and appetite, while the four firm Kamsarmax orders placed in different yards in China are certainly the most notable part of the list below given the anaemic demand the dry bulk sector has seen on the newbuilding front so far in the year. It seems that despite the uncertainty in regards to future prospects for dry bulkers, there are still a few owners who prefer to invest on newbuilding vessels instead of second-hand candidates, enticed by the more attractive shipbuilding values compared to recent years. In terms of recently reported deals, Isle of Man based owner, MX Bulk, placed an order for three firm Kamsarmax (82,000 dwt) at Tsuneishi Zhoushan, in China for a price in the region of $33.0m each and delivery set in 2021”.

In a similar note this week, Banchero Costa said that “Qatar Gas ordered approximately 135 LNG carriers which will be split amongst the top 3 major Korean builders Hyundai, Daewoo and Samsung with deliveries set between 2023 and 2027. In the tanker market 2 x Suezmax orders were placed by Norwegian Mowinckels at New Times for delivery in the 2nd half of 2022 and by Pantheon Tankers for a single unit in the same yard. Delivery of this single unit was scheduled for June 2022 and price emerged at region $52 mln. Another order for high specification Suezmax was placed by Sonagol at Hyundai HI for 2 + 2 slots; whilst there was not firm indication of the delivery dates, the price should be around $57 mln. In the dry bulk segment, a subsidiary company of LT Ugland placed 3 x Kamsarmax at Tsuneishi in Japan for delivery 2nd half 2021, no price reported for the trio but it may be around $32-33 mln. Wisdom Marine extended their commitment with Japan by ordering 2 x 82,000 dwt Kamsarmax at Tsuneishi (Zhoushan facilities) for delivery Q4 2022 and 3 x 37,000 dwt Handysize BC at Onomichi for delivery across 2021”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa said that it was “a fairly active week in the dry bulk segment, especially for the multiple Handysize units which changed hands the last 7 days. Apparently the ‘Maratha Pride’ 37,000 dwt built in 2011 at Saiki was sold for high $8 mln with direction not known yet. Two different Greek buyers were behind the sales of ‘Ipanema’ 28,000 dwt built in 2008 at Imabari for mid/low $5 mln and ‘Glorious Future’ 24,000 dwt built in 2006 at Kirinoura for region $4 mln. The Supramax ‘Pacific Cebu’ 52,000 dwt built in 2002 at Tsuneishi Cebu was reported sold to Chinese buyers for high $4 mln, higher price than the one achieved by ‘Ocean Prelate’ 52,000 dwt built in 2002 by Tsuneishi Cebu which was reported sold in mid-May for $4.15 mln (with cranes damaged). The Capesize ‘Cape Agnes’ 180,000 dwt built in 2010 by Koyo Dockyard apparently went to Japanese buyers for $18.3mln. Moving to the wet segment, the VLCCs ‘Ridgebury Progress’ and ‘Ridgebury Purpose’ 306,000 dwt built in 2000 at Samsung were sold to Chinese buyers for $25 mln each”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide