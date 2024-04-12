Newbuilding Activity Picks Up
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, the shipbroker noted that “after offers were invited two weeks ago, the Japanese controlled baby cape Spring Samcheonpo 120,000 built 2009 Sanoyas (SS/DD due July 2024) was reported sold to Chinese buyers at $18.4 mln. In the Kamsarmax segment the Sammy 82,000 dwt built 2012 Tsuneishi (SS due 2026, scrubber fitted) was committed at $24.6 mln, two weeks ago the Key Guardian 82,000 dwt built 2011 Sanoyas was reported at $23.7 mln. The Susanoo Harmony 38,000 dwt built 2020 Saiki (SS due 2025) was reported at $29.5 mln. In the tanker market GNMTC were reported to be behind the purhcase of the modern LR2 Calypso 112,000 dwt built 2019 Samsung (Scrubber fitted) at $79 mln. The Aurviken 112,000 dwt built 2019 Samsung (Scrubber fitted) was sold at auction at $73 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.
In a similar report, Xclusiv mentioned that “the buying appetite on the dry bulk sector remains high across all segments, with 14 vessels finding new owners this week.On the Capesize sector, the Scrubber fitted and Electronic M/E “Hl Harmony”- 180K/2015 Dalian was sold for USD 43 mills to clients of JPM basis TC attached till October 2026- January 2027 at USD 24K/day. Chinese buyers acquired the mini-Capesize “Spring Samcheonpo” – 120K/2009 Sanoyas for USD 18.4 mills. Moving down the sizes, the Post-Panamax “Federico II”- 92K/2009 Oshima was sold for USD 19.6 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Kamsarmax “Scarlet Island” – 82K/2014 Tsuneishi Cebu is now committed at region USD 29mills to Greek buyers. The Ultramax “Aries Sumire” – 64K/2020 Shin Kurushima found new owners for USD 36.3 mills, whilst the Electronic M/E “Kmarin Genoa” – 63K/2014 Jiangsu New Hantong changed hands for USD 20 mills basis TC attached at USD 10.1K/day till Sep 2024/Mar 2025. On the Supramax sector, the Electronic M/E “Rui Fu An” – 57K/2013 Jiangsu New Hantong was sold for mid/high USD 17 mills. Last but not least, clients of Dadaydillar acquired the Handysize “FW Excursionist”- 34K/2019 Hakodate for USD 27 mills, while on the same sector, the 13-year-old “Morges” – 36K/2011 Shinan found new owners for mid USD 14 mills”.
In the tanker segment, “it was one of the busiest weeks of the tanker S&P activity for this year, with 13 transactions reported. The Aframax “Calypso” – 112K/2021 Sumitomo was sold for USD 79 mills to Libyan buyers. Clients of Thenamaris acquired 2x MR2, the “Jiangsu Newyangzi Yzj2023-1515” – 50K/2025 JNS and the “Jiangsu Newyangzi Yzj2023-1516”- 50K/2025 JNS for USD 53 mills each. On the same sector, the “Stolt Facto” – 46K/2010 SLS changed hands for USD 28 mills, while the 20-year-old “Jag Pahel”- 46K/2004 Hanjin found new owners for USD 14.5 mills basis delivery by end of June 2024. Finally, on the Chemical sector, the StSt “Chem Bulldog” – 21K/2010 Asakawa was sold for USD 23 mills, while on the same sector, Turkish buyers acquired the Ice Class 1A “Patagonia” – 17K/2006 Qiuxin and the “Paterna” – 17K/2006 Qiuxin for USD 11.3 mills each”, Xclusiv concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide