Newbuilding Activity Starts the Year on Strong Note

While 2020 isn’t expected to be a strong year in terms of newbuilding activity, these first few days suggest otherwise. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking noted that “buying interest seems to have still held during the last few days of the year, as we witnessed several new orders placed across all sectors. In the dry bulk market, attention was focused on the Panamax segment, a size class that overall held minimum interest during the rest of the year. With the freight market now on a declining spiral, it is expected that buyers will take a step back if the market doesn’t manage a rebound quicker than expected. On the tankers side, we witnessed considerable interest as well this past week, with bigger size classes such as VLCC units being at the center of attention. The positive prospects and the bullish sentiment that prevails in the whole tanker market has retained buying appetite high, a fact that is expected to continue in the coming weeks. Finally, significant orders were placed this past week as well in other sectors such as containerships and LNG”.

In a separate note this week, Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in dry, MOL and NYK have each ordered one 95,000dwt bulk carrier backed by Kyushu Electric Power – at Namura and Oshima respectively. The vessels are to be LNG capable with delivery due in 2Q 2023. Hyundai announced orders for three 300,000dwt VLCCs understood to be for a Korean buyer, with delivery in 2Q and 3Q 2021. In China, Tarbit Shipping are understood to have contracted two firm plus two option 13,000dwt dual fuel chemical tankers at Yangzijiang for delivery in 1H 2022. Yangfan took its first order for a number of years, with Zhejiang Henghui Shipping ordering a single 23,000dwt chemical tanker with an option for one further vessel. Delivery is due in 2021. Hyundai announced a further LNG contract for an Asian buyer, the single 174,000cbm unit is due to deliver in mid2022. In containers, DSME have announced conditional contacts for six LNG dual fuelled 12,000 TEU Vessels for an African Owner, all for delivery within the third quarter of 2022. Also in Korea, Hyundai Mipo announced contracts with Evergreen Marine for four firm gearless 1,800 TEU feeders for delivery from mid-2021”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied noted that “on the dry bulk side, we saw buyer’s appetite to slow down this past week, with the holiday period playing its part. Few new deals were reported with focus being given to the Panamax segment. The declining pattern being noted of late in the freight market has also affected buying interest, with many likely waiting to see if the market manages to rebound quick in 1Q2020. Prices are expected to play an important role as well in the coming weeks. On the tankers side, the market remained at fairly active levels as several units changed hands during this past week. Most of the interest was pointed once again towards the product tanker segments with the positive outlook dominating the market. In addition to that, buyers focus spilled over to the VLCC units as well, driven by the hope for further improving demand over the coming months”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide