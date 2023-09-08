Newbuilding Activity Still Behind 2022 Levels

Even though newbuilding activity has increased over the past couple of months, it remains below last year’s level. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “total contracting remains below last year’s pace as earnings have broadly receded from last year’s highs, and uncertainty surrounding future fueling continues to persist and discourage owners from investing. Container freight rates seem to be stabilizing for the time being, but the longer-term outlook presented by charter rates paints a less rosy picture and contracting as slowed considerably since the boom in July. That being said, the biggest owners, still flush with cash, seem focused on replacing their fleets with alternatively fueled vessels irrespective of the current freight market conditions. If container contracting eases up a little, we could witness newbuilding prices rises ease a little too, as we have perhaps already started to see. This might make alt-fuel investments a little easier to swallow, and pave the way for more orders such as the Ammonia ready Newcastlemax orders from EPS (over $15m more expensive p/v than Bocimar’s November order for a similar DF vessel) and the world-first methanol DF VLCC ordered by China Merchants Energy Shipping”.

In a separate note, Banchero Costa added that “in the dry sector, Tsuneishi Cebu in the Philippines received an order for 5 x Ultramax 65,825 dwt new design to be delivered between 2025 and 2026. The buyer is still undisclosed, but vessels are believed to be ordered on a speculative basis, to be re-sold or chartered with purchase option. Bohai Ocean Shipping added 3 more Kamsarmax from Chinese yard Hengli Heavy Industry, for delivery in 2027. In the boxships market, French Owner CMA CGM reached an agreement in principle with Shanghai Waigaoqiao for the construction of 8 x 9,200 teu containerships; while the order has not been officially confirmed yet, the rumoured price is $126 mln, with deliveries in 2027 and 2028.

Dalian Shipbuilding received an order from China Merchants Energy Shipping to build 1 VLCC, scheduled for April 2026, the price reported $107.5 mln. Due to pressure on construction space, options continue to be rapidly exercised. JP Morgan ordered 2 more 50,000 dwt product carriers from Guangzhou Shipyard at $50 mln each. In total four ships are now on order with the last two expected in 2026”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied commented that “on the dry bulk side, it was a modest week in terms of activity taking place, signaling somehow the fact that we can expect a more fervent snp market in the near term. At the same time, asset prices remain under pressure, amidst the process of rebalancing the current gap between buying and selling parties price ideas at this point. As of the past week, panamax size segment dominated the market, noticing the highest number of recent sales being reported. This came also in line with the current state in spot rates, where the relevant BPI TCE being the only trading above the last 12 months average levels. On the tanker side, it was a relatively uninspiring week, given the limited number of units being reported as sold. The market seems having entered in a plateau state for some time now”.

Banchero Costa added that “Turkish buyers were reported to be behind the purchase of Santa Lucia 176,000 dwt built 2006 Namura (BWTS fitted) at $16.35 mln. A vintage Panamax, Anna 75,000 dwt built 2002 Hitachi (SS due 2027 DD due 2025 BWTS fitted) was reported at $10 mln to Vietnamese buyers. A few weeks ago Despina D 76,000 dwt built 2004 Imabari was reported at $10.25 mln.

After offers were invited last week, the Japanese controlled Lowlands Breeze 61,000 dwt built 2013 Iwagi (SS due 2028 BWTS fitted) was sold to Greek buyers at high $20s mln. In the tanker market, 2 modern VLCCs were reported to be part of refinancing deal, Landbridge Horizon and Landbridge Glory 308,000 dwt built 2019 Dalian were sold at $204 mln en bloc to CSSC Hong Kong Kong including 9 and 7 years BB back to present Owners at $29,500/d with purchase obligation at the end of the periods”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide