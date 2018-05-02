Newbuilding Activity Still Quite High Say Shipbrokers

Ship owners appear to be making a run to contract more newbuildings, in the expectation that prices will increase in the future, not to mention the added uncertainty over the new environmental rules. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “the flow of fresh deal continue to emerge, given further confidence amongst shipbuilders as buyers continue to shop around. On the Dry Bulk front, we were seeing fresh deals and interest continue to hold on the larger size segments, to not much surprise given the recent performance being noted on the Capesize index. This week we also witnessed a new order in the Ultramax range, after a considerable period of drought.

On the Tanker front, it looks as though the freight market performance has still played little role in spooking potential investors from further orders in this sector. This past week we witnessed yet more orders take place in the Suezmax and MR space, showing that there are still many who see the current market state as potential for favorable opportunities. At the same time and given that new ordering activity has not escalated to extreme levels yet, there are many who are still looking to take this opportunity before this heat up by to much and shipbuilders start to hike prices at a much faster pace”, Allied said.

In a separate report this week, Clarkson Platou Hellas added that “in Tankers, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) has received an order for four firm 48,000 DWT MR Tankers from Kuwait Oil Tanker Co (KOTC). The quartet will be delivered by 2Q 2020 from Ulsan, Korea. Also one order to report in Dry, with Jiangsu Hantong Heavy Industry winning an order for three firm plus two optional 64,000 DWT Ultramax Bulk Carriers from Nisshin Shipping. The firm units are set for delivery throughout 2019 and 2020. Finally in the Passenger / Cruise market, Chelsea Logistics have announced an order at Kegoya Dock for two firm approx. 5,000 GT Passenger / Car Ferries. The duo will deliver in 4Q 2019 and 2Q 2020 respectively from Japan”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied commented that “on the dry bulk side, with the exception of a couple of enbloc deals, the volume of activity was slightly subdued compared to the average noted these past couple of months. At the same time there was little to talk about with regards to the deals that did emerge, as in most cases the prices were indicative with what we have been seeing over the past couple of weeks. On the tanker side, this week saw a sudden surge in activity, temporary breaking the sluggish pace that has characterized this market sector over the past year or so. This recent splurge extended over all the size segments, while in terms of prices reported we are still seeing levels hold for the time being. For the moment this looks to be a temporary blip and not characteristic of the volume we will continue to see over the coming weeks, though we may well be in the midst of a market shift”.

In its weekly note, VesselsValue said that in tankers, “MR values have seen a very slight firming following an en bloc deal of two MR2 (Chem/product) vessels. The rest of the sector has seen very slight softening, most notably in LR1 tonnage. VLCC Spyros (319,200 DWT, Jul 2007, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold to Aeolos Management for USD 34.6 mil, VV value USD 34.18 mil. Suezmax HS Alcina (160,200 DWT, Jan 2001, Daewoo) sold for USD 10.4 mil, VV value USD 10.21 mil. Aframax HS Medea (112,900 DWT, Jun 2003, Hyundai Samho Heavy Ind) sold for USD 9.3 mil, VV value USD 10.77 mil. SS due. An en bloc deal of two MR2 (chem/product) vessels by Kirk Kapital AS sold to Norden for USD 37.5 mil, VV value USD 36.51 mil included; Anja/Marianne Kirk (51,300 DWT, Jan/May 2009, STX Offshore)”.

Finally, in bulkers, “values across the sector remained stable with firming in older Handy tonnage. Capesize Shourong Harmony (180,300 DWT, Sep 2010, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corp) sold for USD 25.0 mil, VV value USD 26.53 mil. DD due. Panamax Eternal Grace (76,600 DWT, Feb 2006, Imabari) sold for USD 13.6 mil, VV value USD 13.15 million. Supramax Challenger (52,400 DWT, Apr 2001, Tadotsu Tsuneishi) sold for USD 8.8 mil, VV value USD 8.4 mil. Handy Zenith Explorer (28,300 DWT, Aug 2008, Imabari) sold for USD 8.5 mil, VV value USD 9.07 million”, the ships’ valuations expert concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide