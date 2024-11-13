Newbuilding Activity: Tankers and LNG ships at the Forefront

Tankers and LNG ships have been the main subject of newbuilding activity over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the tanker market, Greek based owner Dynacom placed an order for 4x Suezmaxes abt 158k dwt at Samsung. Vessels will be delivered during 2027 and reported price to be ard 83.5 Mill. Focusing on chemical segment MAC Shippingm Singapore contracted 4x 25k dwt stainless steel tankers at Jiangxi New Jiangzhou in China each priced at $50 million each. In the gas segment Samsung received an order for a single LNG carrier abt 174k cbm from Kawasaki Kisen with delivery during June 2027. Vessel price to be USD 259 Mill. Owners has fixed the vessel for a 7 years TC to Gail, India with option to extend TC until 2038”.

Meanwhile, Banchero Costa added that it was a “slow week in the second hand market, with few sales reported, mainly in the kamsarmax segment: The Japanese eco-engine kamsarmax ENERGY SUNRISE 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi has been reported sold to Greek Buyers in excess of $ 23 mln, while the sistership, built in Cebu affiliate facility, EOLOS G 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu (scrubber fitted) is sold to Globus Maritime at $ 26.5 mln; as comparison, same year built sistership and scrubber fitted SCARLET ISLAND 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu was sold in May in the region $ 29 mln. Still Globus Maritime bought the Chinese built EOLOS ANGEL 81,000 dwt 2016 Hudong (scrubber fitted) at $ 27.5 mln. The modern ultramax ERIN MANX 63,000 dwt 2020 Tsuneishi Zhoushan is reported sold to White Sea Navigation at $32.5 mln. The tanker market has seen limited activity this week, with few sales reported, among which the sale of the GOLDEN OAK 13,000 dwt 2008 Jinse, reported sold at $ 10.5 mln to undisclosed buyers”.

In a separate report, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “Cape Laurel” – 180K/2010 Imabari for USD 28 mills. The 5-year-old Kamsarmax “CMB Permeke” – 82K/2019 Tsuneishi Cebu was sold for USD 34 mills to Greek buyers, while the 10-year-old Non-Electronic M/E “Energy Sunrise” – 82K/2014 Tadotsu was also sold to Greeks for around USD 23.5 mills. The Panamax “Capricorn First “- 75K/2005 Hudong Zhonghua changed hands for USD 8.9 mills. Last but not least, the Handysize “Arctic Ocean”- 36K/2010 Samjin was sold for USD 11.6 mills to Middle Eastern buyers, while the 4- year older “Miltiades II” – 31K/2006 Shanhaiguan was sold for USD 7.8 mills to Turkish buyers”.

“On the tanker sector, there is only one tanker sale to report. The J19 StSt “Golden Yosa” – 19K/2008 Fukuoka was sold for low USD 21 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide