Newbuilding Activity: Tankers and LNG ships at the Forefront
Meanwhile, Banchero Costa added that it was a “slow week in the second hand market, with few sales reported, mainly in the kamsarmax segment: The Japanese eco-engine kamsarmax ENERGY SUNRISE 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi has been reported sold to Greek Buyers in excess of $ 23 mln, while the sistership, built in Cebu affiliate facility, EOLOS G 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu (scrubber fitted) is sold to Globus Maritime at $ 26.5 mln; as comparison, same year built sistership and scrubber fitted SCARLET ISLAND 82,000 dwt 2014 Tsuneishi Cebu was sold in May in the region $ 29 mln. Still Globus Maritime bought the Chinese built EOLOS ANGEL 81,000 dwt 2016 Hudong (scrubber fitted) at $ 27.5 mln. The modern ultramax ERIN MANX 63,000 dwt 2020 Tsuneishi Zhoushan is reported sold to White Sea Navigation at $32.5 mln. The tanker market has seen limited activity this week, with few sales reported, among which the sale of the GOLDEN OAK 13,000 dwt 2008 Jinse, reported sold at $ 10.5 mln to undisclosed buyers”.
In a separate report, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “on the Capesize sector, Chinese buyers acquired the “Cape Laurel” – 180K/2010 Imabari for USD 28 mills. The 5-year-old Kamsarmax “CMB Permeke” – 82K/2019 Tsuneishi Cebu was sold for USD 34 mills to Greek buyers, while the 10-year-old Non-Electronic M/E “Energy Sunrise” – 82K/2014 Tadotsu was also sold to Greeks for around USD 23.5 mills. The Panamax “Capricorn First “- 75K/2005 Hudong Zhonghua changed hands for USD 8.9 mills. Last but not least, the Handysize “Arctic Ocean”- 36K/2010 Samjin was sold for USD 11.6 mills to Middle Eastern buyers, while the 4- year older “Miltiades II” – 31K/2006 Shanhaiguan was sold for USD 7.8 mills to Turkish buyers”.
“On the tanker sector, there is only one tanker sale to report. The J19 StSt “Golden Yosa” – 19K/2008 Fukuoka was sold for low USD 21 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide