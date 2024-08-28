Newbuilding Activity Witnesses Summer Slowdown

Newbuilding activity has witnessed a summer slowdown, but still several significant deals were concluded last week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that it was “a busy week for MSC: the company is expanding its fleet with a new contract at Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in China. The yard has confirmed that it will construct 12 x 19,000 TEU LNG dualfuel containerships for MSC, although pricing details remain under wraps. This contract builds on the established relationship between MSC and Zhoushan Changhong, which previously delivered 20 vessels to the Aponte’s-led company. Additionally, MSC is reported to have secured a contract with Jiangsu Hantong for 10 x 21,000 TEU ULCCs (with an option for two more). The deliveries are scheduled from the latter half of 2027 through 2028. This marks a significant milestone for Hantong, traditionally known for building bulk carriers. The vessels are expected to be priced around $210 mln each”.

“Regarding bulk carriers, Cosco Shipping Bulk ordered 8 x 210,000 dwt Newcastlemax vessels. The vessels, priced $80 mln each, will be built at Jiangsu Hantong with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2028. Cosco Shipping is not the only owner to move on Newcastlemax vessels: China Merchants reportedly placed an order for 2 x 210,000 dwt BCs (scrubber-fitted) at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding HI. This move expands China Merchants’ order to a total of 12 vessels, worth around $912 mln, currently being built at three different domestic shipyards”, Banchero Costa said.

A similar picture was evident in the second hand market. The shipbroker said that “slow activity was reported at the end of the summer period in second hand market: The Japanese built ROSCO POPLAR 82,000 dwt 2008 Oshima was reported sold at $17.6 mln. The price is in line with the sistership ASL URANUS 2008 built sold in May at $17 mln. Chinese Owner Everest Shipping was reported selling 4 x 2015 built Ultramax at $97 mln enbloc. The vessels are the BEAUTY LOTUS, BEAUTY LILY, BEAUTY JASMINE and BEAUTY PEONY (63,000 dwt 2015 CS Jiangsu). The price reported is in line with the sale in June of the SWANSEA Crown63 2015 built, reported at $25 mln. In the Handy segment, the EFFICIENCYOL 37,000 2010 Saiki was rumoured sold at $15.2 mln. In the tanker market the chemical tanker GALL 28,000 dwt 2018 Wuhu was reported sold to Turkish buyers at $26 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

In a similar note, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “two Capesizes changed hands this week. “Pontotriton” – 177k/2007 SWS and “Maran Prosperity” – 174K/2006 SWS were sold to Kaishun Shipping and to undisclosed Chinese buyers respectively for USD 23 mills and USD 21.5 mills. The scrubber fitted and ice classed “Nord Penguin” – 82K/2015 Oshima was sold for USD 30.5 mills to Greeks, the same price that Ocean Freighters bought the scrubber fitted “Elsa S” – 81K/2015 Japan Marine. “Beauty Lotus”, “Beauty Lily”, “Beauty Peony” all 64K/2015 China shipping industry were sold enbloc for USD 97 mills. The supramax “Sania” – 57K/2010 Qingshan was sold for USD 12.3 mills, about USD 3 mills lower than the OHBS handy “Efficiency Ol” – 37K/2010 Saiki (USD 15.35 mills). Finaly the handy “Floriana” – 34K/2012 21st Century was bought by Greeks at USD 14 mills”, the shipbroker said.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide