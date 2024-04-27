Newbuilding LPG-fueled ‘LPG & Ammonia Carrier’ for GYXIS, Aquamarine Progress II, Delivered

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the LPG (Note 1)dual-fuel LPG/ammonia carrier (VLGC) Aquamarine Progress II (Note 2), ordered by its group company, Aramo Shipping (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (Note 3) (Head office: Singapore), was delivered on April 26 by Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (President: Kensuke Namura; Head Office: Nishi-ku, Osaka). The Aquamarine Progress II will sail under a time charter contract with GYXIS Corporation (President and Representative Director: Keiji Tanaka; Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo), a Japanese LPG importer and distributor.

The dual-fuel vessel can run on either LPG or conventional heavy oil, and when LPG is used as fuel, CO2 emissions can be reduced by about 20% and sulfur oxides (SOx,) particulate matter (PM), and so on. by about 90% compared to heavy oil. In addition, the specifications allow for the transport of ammonia as well as LPG. Ammonia, which emits no carbon dioxide during combustion, is expected to increase in demand in the future as a next-generation clean energy source.

The naming ceremony was held on March 12 at the Imari Works of Namura Shipbuilding, and the vessel was named by GYXIS President and Representative Director Keiji Tanaka. Along with GYXIS, MOL will further contribute to the stable supply of LPG to Japan through the operation of the Aquamarine Progress II.

The MOL Group has positioned environmental strategy as a key element in its “BLUE ACTION 2035” management plan, and has set the target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 in the “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.” The group will continue working together to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 through concerted group-wide efforts.

