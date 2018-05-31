Newbuilding Market Bound to Pick Up During Posidonia Week

The recent lull in newbuilding contracting activity has been notable, but also easily explained, given that many deals are on the making and usually formally announced during the Posidonia International Fair, which is about to kick off in Athens next week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking commented that it was “a very quiet newbuilding market this past week, with just a handful of new orders coming to light. Witnessing for a second consecutive week a considerable softening in overall activity, it looks as though interest may well have scaled back these past couple of days. As for the Dry sector, poor appetite as of late has come inline with the negative noted in the freight market during these past couple of weeks. On the tanker side, the complete absence of fresh activity this past week has hardly come as a surprise, given the general negative climate and poor sentiment, however it does seem to be counter to the overall trend we have been witnessing since the start of the year. Despite all this, as we have already seen plenty times, fresh interest does seem to exist under the surface, with the currently prevailing price levels still playing a major role here especially when considering the recent upward trend they have been enjoying. Keeping that in mind, we may well see further periodical boosts before the end of this year while the coming weeks may well prove to be fairly hot, as is often seen during the Posidonia Exhibition week”.

In a separate note, Clakson Platou Hellas said that “in Dry, Taizhou Sanfu have won an order for one firm plus one optional 64,000 DWT Ultramax Bulk Carriers from Meghna Marine in Bangladesh. The firm unit is set for delivery in 2020. Chengxi Shipyard have received an order for one firm plus one optional 40,000 DWT Self-unloading Bulkers from CSL Group for delivery within 2020. Whilst there is nothing to report in other sectors, there is one in the Container market. Ezhou Guangda Shipbuilding are reported to have won an order for two firm 1,100 TEU Container Carriers from domestic owner Wuhan Newport Changhai Shipping. These two vessels will be delivered in 2020 from Ezhou Guangda’s shipyard in Hubei, China”.

Meanwhile, shipbroker Intermodal added that “following a short activity slowdown in newbuilding activity, the latest contracting volumes constitute evidence that the shipbuilding market remains particularly busy, with a very healthy number of both tankers and bulkers reported during the past days. On the tanker side, all of the freshly reported contracts once again reveal a preference towards the bigger sizes, while the most recent order of a VLCC quartet by Singaporean owner, Elandra Tankers, brings the number of the total VLCC firm orders in 2018 to around 30. If we compare this number to the 25 VLCCs that we have recorded being sold for demolition within the first five months of 2018, we see that the trend of equally strong scrapping and ordering continues at least for now. And we say at least for now as we do think that while scrapping volumes could decrease if the market reaches healthier levels in the coming months, newbuilding activity will most probably be sustained at current levels as an improved market will give even more incentive for ordering. In terms of recently reported deals, Bangladeshi owner, Meghna Group, placed an order for one firm and one optional Ultramax bulker (64,000 dwt) at Taizhou Sanfu, in China for an undisclosed price and delivery set in 2020”.

In the S&P market, Allied Shipbroking added that “on the dry bulk side, activity once again remained plentiful, seeing a fair amount of units changing hands. Despite the downward trajectory noted in the freight market these past couple of weeks, buying interest has remained firm, with the still prevalent buying competition having been reflected in part on the price levels reported. All-inall, given the general robust sentiment, there may well be room for further price hikes over the coming months, while if the market manages to show a fair freight market rally during the start of the summer period this should go a long way towards sparking ever more buying interest. On the tanker side, it looks as though activity was once more on the high end, with a fair portion of Greek buying interest having seemingly shifted towards the tanker sector. Once again though, the level of activity was hugely backed by big sizeable enbloc deals, indicating that there is plenty of appetite for bargain fleets for sale”.



Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide