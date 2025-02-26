Newbuilding Market Cools Down

The newbuilding market activity has taken a slight pause over the course of the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “a quiet week for newbuildings. Maersk contracted 12 x 15,000 teu from at least 3 different Chinese shipyards. The vessels will be LNG DF. Maersk already ordered 45 containerships from the end of last summer and are reported to continue expanding their fleet. Pantheon Tankers was active in the tanker segment ordering a pair of Suezmax from Hyundai at slightly softer prices, reportedly $87.5 mln each. Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation confirmed with Cosco Shipyard 2 x 114,200 dwt Aframax with dely 2028, 2 x LR2 and 2 x 74,000 dwt LR1 with dely 2029. The total investment was reported at CNY 3.5 bln, around $480 mln. All vessels are understood to be methanol DF ready, TBC. Doun Kisen ordered 3 x 82,000 dwt with Hengli H.I. Deliveries expected in 2027”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, in a separate report, shipbroker Xclusiv said that in the dry segment, “on the Newcastlemax sector, the “HL Frontier” – 208K/2010 Universal was sold for USD 32.5 mills basis delivery in May with SS/DD due. The Post-Panamax “Cora Oldendorff” – 93K/2012 Taizhou Catic was sold for USD 13.8 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Post-Panamax “Petalon” – 87K/2010 Hudong Zhonghua was also sold to Chinese for USD 10.9 mills. Chinese buyers acquired also the Kamsarmax “Ellina” – 83K/2008 Tsuneishi Zhoushan for USD 12.75 mills. On the Supramax sector the OHBS “Pacific Infinity” – 56K/2012 Oshima changed hands for USD 16.85 mills, whilst the “Evropi”- 54K/2005 Xiamen found new owners for 7.5 mills. Last but not least, Greek buyers acquired the Handysize “DL Marigold”- 34K/2012 Samjin and the “DL Tulip” – 34K/2012 Samjin were sold for high USD 9 mills each. The tanker S&P activity remains subdued with only 3 sales to report. The Suezmax “Zeno I”- 152K/2003 HHI changed hand for excess USD 20 mills. The MR2 “PS Augusta” – 51K/2011 STX was sold for USD 26 mills to UAE buyers”, Xclusiv said.

Banchero Costa added that “in the dry segment NSU INSPIRE 250,000 dwt 2011 Namura Built (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) was sold at $37 mln to Berge Bulk. Turkish buyers were behind the purchase of HL FRONTIER 207,000 dwt 2010 Universal built (SS due 2025) reported sold at $32.5 mln. For comparison the sister vessel AMBER HORIZON was sold for $33 mln in November 2024. Two PostPanamax changed hands during last week, ALCMENE 93,200 dwt 2010 built Jiangsu Newyangzi scrubber fitted was reported sold to Greek interests @ $11.9 mln and PETALON 87,000 dwt 2010 Hudong built (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) reported sold to Chinese buyers at $10.9 mln. In the Supramax/Ultramax segment Sagar Kanta 60,800 dwt built 2013 Oshima (non-Eco) was sold to Indonesians at $19.5 mln, Spar Lynx 53,150 dwt built 2005 Chengxi to Chinese at $8 mln and after offers were invited last week the Supramax PACIFIC INFINITY 56,000 dwt built 2012 Oshima built (SS due 2027) was reported sold at $16.85 mln.

In the Handysize segment MAZURY 40,000 dwt built 2005 Tianjin Xinggang was sold at region $6 mln and INDIGO MARCH 38,000 dwt 2012 Naikai Zosen built (SS due 2027) was reported sold to Turkish buyers at $13.5 mln. In the tanker segment it was reported the sale of PRINCESS ALEXIA 300,000 dwt 2004 Mitsubishi built (SS due Jul 2028) at $37 mln to undisclosed interests. The VLCC GREAT LADY 309,000 dwt 2005 Samsung built (SS due Oct 2028) was sold to undisclosed at $41 mln. An overaged Aframax, SEA LUCK III 105,900 dwt built 2003 Hyundai Samho was sold to Chinese interests at $25 mln. The Greek based company Chemnav was behind the purchase of ASTERION 38,000 dwt 2011 Hyundai built (SS due Jun 2026) at $17 mln. For comparison, ASTELLA 37,580 dwt 2011 Hyundai built was sold at $25 in April 2024. The GOLDEN DAHLIA 34,700 dwt 2021 Fujian built (SS due Nov 2026) was sold to Union Maritime at $32 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide