Newbuilding Market in “Silent” Mode

The newbuilding market has been in “silent” mode for a couple of weeks now, as ship owners are gearing up for the new year. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “the quiet mode in core sectors of the newbuilding market continued for yet another week. The tanker sector still holds in clampdown, given the zero fresh order activity noted as of the past few days. This came somehow as a surprise, given the general good momentum noted during the past few weeks or so, especially from the SnP market, that suggests an increasing buying appetite. The dry bulk sector also had a mediocre presence as of late, relatively attuned though, to the recent trends from the side of earnings, where we witnessed considerable corrections, especially for the bigger size segments. Notwithstanding this, the overall newbuilding market has “adequately” been supported from the Gas sector at this point, given the fair new ordering activity noted. All-in-all, being but a breath away from the close of the year, we can expect some pending projects to be pushed forward in the near term”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in the dry sector, Chengxi shipyard got an order from domestic leasing company Huaxia Financial for 4 + 4 x 63k dwt with delivery in 2023 and 2024, fairly short compared to most of the slots which are being proposed for late 2024 or into 2025 already. Price per unit is in the range of 32 mln usd. Another order for Ultramax was signed in Japan where Taiwan Navigation booked 2 x 63k dwt at Oshima with delivery in 2024.

In the handysize sector another major Taiwanese Owners, Wisdom Marine, very well known for building in Japan, signed a contract for four ships which will be built equally at Saiki (where they have already NB in place) and Hakodate. No prices emerging for these 2 orders. Tanker business was scarce whilst a new order emerged for LNG at Samsung for 2 x 176k cbm for delivery January and May 2025. A characteristic of the ships is the twin engine gas fuelled”.

Meanwhile, shipbroker Intermodal added this week that “the activity was limited in the newbuilding realm. It seems that the Christmas period lull has affected contracting activity as only two orders came to light during the past days. However, with the exception of the crude carrier market which saw limited interest in newbuilding projects during the secondhand half of this year, interest for the rest of the segments was huge with Gas carrier and Container orders playing the major role in shipyards‘ profitability.

In terms of last week’s orders, Taiwanese owner Taiwan Navigation ordered two 63,500dwt units at Oshima for an undisclosed price, while Chinese owner CenerTech inked a deal for the construction of one 12,000cbm LNG bunkering vessel at Nantong CIMC yard”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide