Newbuilding Market in “Silent” Mode
In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in the dry sector, Chengxi shipyard got an order from domestic leasing company Huaxia Financial for 4 + 4 x 63k dwt with delivery in 2023 and 2024, fairly short compared to most of the slots which are being proposed for late 2024 or into 2025 already. Price per unit is in the range of 32 mln usd. Another order for Ultramax was signed in Japan where Taiwan Navigation booked 2 x 63k dwt at Oshima with delivery in 2024.
In the handysize sector another major Taiwanese Owners, Wisdom Marine, very well known for building in Japan, signed a contract for four ships which will be built equally at Saiki (where they have already NB in place) and Hakodate. No prices emerging for these 2 orders. Tanker business was scarce whilst a new order emerged for LNG at Samsung for 2 x 176k cbm for delivery January and May 2025. A characteristic of the ships is the twin engine gas fuelled”.
Meanwhile, shipbroker Intermodal added this week that “the activity was limited in the newbuilding realm. It seems that the Christmas period lull has affected contracting activity as only two orders came to light during the past days. However, with the exception of the crude carrier market which saw limited interest in newbuilding projects during the secondhand half of this year, interest for the rest of the segments was huge with Gas carrier and Container orders playing the major role in shipyards‘ profitability.
In terms of last week’s orders, Taiwanese owner Taiwan Navigation ordered two 63,500dwt units at Oshima for an undisclosed price, while Chinese owner CenerTech inked a deal for the construction of one 12,000cbm LNG bunkering vessel at Nantong CIMC yard”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide