Newbuilding Market Picks Up Pace

The newbuilding market has picked up pace considerably over the course of the past week, with more deals being concluded. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that in the newbuilding market “in dry bulk this week, it was reported that Dalian COSCO KHI (DACKs) took orders for four firm 82k dwt Kamsarmaxes from CMB Leasing, with deliveries expected to run throughout 2024. Hyundai Vinashin announced taking orders for four firm 63k dwt Ultramaxes from Clients of Thenamaris, with deliveries set to run through 2H 2024, with the final vessel delivering in 1Q 2025. New Dayang announced contracting four firm 63k dwt Ultramaxes from CMB Leasing, with deliveries expected in 2024. In the gas carrier market, Daewoo (DSME) announced contracting four firm 174k CBM LNG Carriers for a H-Line, Pan Ocean and SK Shipping joint venture, with deliveries expected in 4Q 2024 and 1Q 2025. DSME also revealed that Clients of Maran Gas Maritime had extended their series by ordering a further two firm 174k CBM LNG Carriers, with deliveries slated for 1H 2026. It brings their series to eight at the yard. Hyundai HI disclosed orders for two firm 174k CBM LNG Carriers from an Unknown European owner, reported to be Knutsen, with deliveries slated for 1H 2025”.

The shipbroker added that “in containers, Imabari Shipbuilding announced contracting four LNG dual-fuel 23,000TEU Containerships for three separate owners, with Doun Kisen ordering two vessels, Nissen Kaiun ordering one vessel and Shoei Kisen Kaisha ordering one vessel. The vessels are all expected to deliver within 2025. CMA CGM announced ordering six firm 7,900TEU Containerships at Hyundai Samho. The vessels will be equipped with LNG dual-fuel propulsion and are slated for delivery in 2H 2025. It was reported that Ningbo Ocean Shipping contracted four firm 710TEU Coastal trading container vessels at Taizhou Wuzhou, with deliveries expected in 2024”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

In a separate report, Banchero Costa added that “container orders keep filling the orderbook with major Chinese and Korean shipyards being involved in the further business being concluded. An interesting info though concern the Japanese system where Imabari signed an order for 4 x ULCC of 23 teu dual fuel which will be accounted to Messrs Doun Kisen (2 ships), Nissen Kaiun (1 ship) and inhouse shipping arm Shoei Kisen (1 ship). In the gas sector, where several new contracts are being discussed and firmed, there was an order signed during Posidonia with Maran Gas giving 2 x 174k cbm at Daewoo for $232.5 mln each and delivery as late as 2026. Another order was done during Posidonia with Hyundai Vietnam taking further business from long lasting clients Thenamaris for four firm ultramax bulkers, priced at $36.5 mln each. The ships will be 63,000 dwt design, Tier III, for delivery mid 2024 to Q1 2025”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, the shipbroker added that “in the Panamax segment, attention during the week was focused on older tonnage. Two Chinese controlled Panamax Orient Prima and Orient Beauty abt 76k blt 2005 Imabari (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) were sold en bloc at $17.25 mln each to Indonesian buyers, last month Coral Topaz abt 76k blt 2007 Sasebo was done at $18.4 mln. Tufton was reported to be behind purchase of Interlink Dignity abt 39k blt 2015 Huatai (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) at $26.3 mln two months ago Interlink was reported to have sold en bloc Interlink Ability, interlink Quality, interlink Capacity and Interlink Equality abt 39k blt 2015-2016 at $25.5 mln for the 2015 and $26.25 mln for the 2016. A Lauritzen controlled handy Anne Mette Bulker abt 38k blt 2012 Naikai (SS due 2027 BWTS fitted) was purchased by c. of Deval for $23.3 mln. In the Tanker market, after auction took place Suezmax Marvin Star abt 160k blt 2009 Hyundai was sold to c.of Transmed for $26.5 mln. In the past weeks, Stena Supreme abt 160k blt 2012 Samsung was reported at $37.5 mln. Also, two 2006 MR Cygnus and Sextans abt 50k blt 2007 STX were reported en bloc at $15 mln each, both units were BWTS fitted”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide