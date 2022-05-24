Newbuilding MV UHL FELICITY delivered

Welcome to the fleet! F900 Eco-Lifter newbuilding MV UHL Felicity (IMO no. 9892535) was delivered to United Heavy Lift (UHL) on May 21, 2022. MV UHL Felicity is vessel number 17 in a series of 19 state-of-the-art F900 Eco-Lifters newbuildings to join the UHL fleet. UHL has taken delivery of the newbuilding MV UHL Felicity at the CSSC Hudong shipyard in Shanghai, China.

MV UHL Felicity will make her maiden voyage from South Korea to Indonesia via Japan and Vietnam, discharging a 470 mton trafo in Merak, Indonesia. The vessel is expected to arrive in Indonesia in June 2022.

“We would like to thank CSSC Leasing, China, for their great support in securing the F900 vessels in a fourteen-year time charter to UHL.” says Andreas Rolner, managing director of United Heavy Lift.

Two additional F900 Eco-Lifter newbuildings ordered

In May 2022, UHL announced plans to expand the Eco-Lifter newbuilding program to a total of nineteen vessels. Originally, a total of 17 F900 Eco-Lifter newbuildings were ordered from the CSSC shipyards in Hudong Zhonghua and Guangzhou Wenchong, China. UHL has ordered to more newbuildings, bringing the total number of F900 Eco-Lifter newbuildings to nineteen. MV UHL Fresh and MV UHL Fable, vessel no. 18 and no. 19, are expected to join the UHL fleet in 2023 and 2024, respectively. This new and upgraded F900x vessel class will feature high- and low-pressure SCR catalysts to meet IMO Tier III requirements. With minimized CO2 emissions, the vessel class exceeds latest EEDI benchmarks. UHL will take delivery of the two F900x Eco-Lifter newbuildings at the CSSC shipyard in Hudong, China.

Source: United Heavy Lift