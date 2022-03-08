Newbuilding Ordering Activity Picks Up
In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that in the container shipping segment “despite the fact that it was not a full week of new business, there was a high demand for container orders. MSC is said to be working on a large project for a feeder of 7,000-8,000 teu that could involve up to 18 firm units plus options. Several shipyards have been tasked with working on the case, with some experiencing extremely long delivery times due to their large orderbook. More information on this will be provided in the next market report. Otherwise, more and more options are being declared in order to deal with ever-increasing prices and forward deliveries. EPS exercised options for 3 x 7,900 teu dual fuel engines, extending the initial order at Hyundai Samho. A total of 6 firm ships will be delivered in 2024 at a cost of approximately $117.5 mln each. The only other acting alternative business is for LNG carriers, with ADNOC firming 2 + 2 optional 175,000 cbm at Jiangnan for delivery in 2025 priced around $200 mln each”, the shipbroker said.
Meanwhile, in the S&P market this week, Banchero Costa added that “in the dry market, a resale kamsarmax Eastern Heather abt 82k blt at Chegxi Shipyard has been sold at $36 mln. Vessel to be delivered from shipyard September 2022 and to be BWTS fitted and Tier III. Japanese controlled Panamax Coral Ruby abt 76k blt 2008 Imabari (SS&DD due 2023 and BWTS fitted) has been sold to Greek Buyers at $18 mln, last month Nord Fortune abt 76k blt 2008 Imabari was reported sold at $16.5 mln. Hong Kong based buyer Jinhui were report to be behind purchase of Hanton Trader II abt 64k blt 2014 Jiangsu Hantong (BWTS fitted) at $25.5 mln net to Sellers. Two weeks ago Andros and Syros Island abt 63k blt 2015/16 Zhejiang were reported at $25 mln each. Bloc of x5 Handysizes were sold from Interlink (abt 38-39k blt 2015/2016 China) at $25.5 mln each (BWTS fitted, ice class 1 C)”.
Additionally, “more sales were reported during the week in Crude carrier segment with improvement of charter hires. Modern VLCC Landbridge Majesty abt 318k blt 2017 Dalian (BWTS fitted) was reported at $71 mln, while two VLCCs Nautilus and Navarin abt 305k blt 2006/2007 Dalian has been bought en bloc by Sinokor at $63.5 mln and T Progess abt 305k blt 2002 Daewoo (SS/DD due 11/2022) was sold at $28.8 mln. In the Product market, Taiwanese controlled LR 1 Tectus – 74k / 2009 STX (SS 7/24 DD 9/22 – BWTS Fitted) was sold at c.of Centrofin at $15.5 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide