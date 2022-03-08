Newbuilding Ordering Activity Picks Up

The newbuilding market has picked up of late, with many orders mainly in the LNG and container segments. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in the gas carrier market, Hyundai HI (Ulsan) announced contracting three firm 200k CBM LNG Carriers from an unknown European owner, with delivery of the firm vessels all slated for 2H 2025. It was reported that ADNOC Logistics have ordered two firm plus two optional 175k CBM LNG Carriers at Jiangnan SY, with delivery of the firm vessels expected in 2025. In containers, Jiangnan SY announced taking orders for four firm 14,000 TEU Containerships from Pacific International Lines (PIL). The vessels are LNG dual-fuel as well as having Ammonia Ready Class notations, with two of the vessels to be delivered in 4Q 2024 and two in 1H 2025. Hyundai HI (Ulsan) took orders for six firm 8,000 TEU Containerships from an unknown owner, with deliveries expected to run throughout 2024. Hyundai Samho confirmed contracts for three firm LNG Dual-fuel 7,900 TEU for an unknown Asian owner, with deliveries of all three vessels expected in 2H 2024. Regional Container Lines (RCL) announced ordering two firm 7,000 TEU containerships at CSSC Shanghai Waigaoqiao, with deliveries set for October 2024 and May 2025 respectively. It was reported that Penglai Jinglu took orders for two firm 3,000 TEU Containerships from Celsius, with delivery of both vessels set for 4Q 2023. Hyundai Mipo announced orders for six firm 2,800 TEU feeder containerships from an unknown owner, with deliveries expected to run throughout 2024. Zhoushan Changhong announced orders for two firm 2,500 TEU containerships from StarOcean Marine, bringing their series to eight at the yard, with the two latest vessels set for delivery in 1H 2024. Shandong Port Shipping announced a domestic deal for two firm 700 TEU Coastal Container vessels at Rizhao Kingda Shipbuilding, with delivery of both vessels expected in 2H 2023. In other sectors, Hagland Shipping announced ordering a 5,000 dwt General Cargo Vessel at Royal Bowedes Shipyard, with delivery expected in mid-2023, bringing their series to three at the yard overall”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that in the container shipping segment “despite the fact that it was not a full week of new business, there was a high demand for container orders. MSC is said to be working on a large project for a feeder of 7,000-8,000 teu that could involve up to 18 firm units plus options. Several shipyards have been tasked with working on the case, with some experiencing extremely long delivery times due to their large orderbook. More information on this will be provided in the next market report. Otherwise, more and more options are being declared in order to deal with ever-increasing prices and forward deliveries. EPS exercised options for 3 x 7,900 teu dual fuel engines, extending the initial order at Hyundai Samho. A total of 6 firm ships will be delivered in 2024 at a cost of approximately $117.5 mln each. The only other acting alternative business is for LNG carriers, with ADNOC firming 2 + 2 optional 175,000 cbm at Jiangnan for delivery in 2025 priced around $200 mln each”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market this week, Banchero Costa added that “in the dry market, a resale kamsarmax Eastern Heather abt 82k blt at Chegxi Shipyard has been sold at $36 mln. Vessel to be delivered from shipyard September 2022 and to be BWTS fitted and Tier III. Japanese controlled Panamax Coral Ruby abt 76k blt 2008 Imabari (SS&DD due 2023 and BWTS fitted) has been sold to Greek Buyers at $18 mln, last month Nord Fortune abt 76k blt 2008 Imabari was reported sold at $16.5 mln. Hong Kong based buyer Jinhui were report to be behind purchase of Hanton Trader II abt 64k blt 2014 Jiangsu Hantong (BWTS fitted) at $25.5 mln net to Sellers. Two weeks ago Andros and Syros Island abt 63k blt 2015/16 Zhejiang were reported at $25 mln each. Bloc of x5 Handysizes were sold from Interlink (abt 38-39k blt 2015/2016 China) at $25.5 mln each (BWTS fitted, ice class 1 C)”.

Additionally, “more sales were reported during the week in Crude carrier segment with improvement of charter hires. Modern VLCC Landbridge Majesty abt 318k blt 2017 Dalian (BWTS fitted) was reported at $71 mln, while two VLCCs Nautilus and Navarin abt 305k blt 2006/2007 Dalian has been bought en bloc by Sinokor at $63.5 mln and T Progess abt 305k blt 2002 Daewoo (SS/DD due 11/2022) was sold at $28.8 mln. In the Product market, Taiwanese controlled LR 1 Tectus – 74k / 2009 STX (SS 7/24 DD 9/22 – BWTS Fitted) was sold at c.of Centrofin at $15.5 mln”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide