Newbuilding Orders Pick Up Pace

Newbuilding ordering activity has picked up the pace considerably over the past week, with bulkers in demand, despite the recent plunge of rates. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it was a fairly interesting week for the newbuilding market, given the relatively good flow of new orders coming to light. Rather surprisingly (to some extent at least), we saw a very active dry bulk market as of late, seemingly disconnected, at the same time, with the recent sharp corrections noted in freight earnings. Notwithstanding this, thinking about the overall good sentiment and buying appetite that remains at healthy levels across all the different asset classes, we can expect this preference to be sustained, especially as we progress into the final part of the year. On the other hand, the tanker sector was mostly inactive, despite somehow with the recent improvements in both freight market and SnP activity levels. Yet, given the prolonged uninspiring sentiment, it will take some time before any sort of stability and strong appetite to return to this market.

Finally, the containership market remained absent as of late. Given the bullish sentiment in the sector though, it may well prove to be but a mere temporary “pause”, with fresh volumes returning firmly in the near term”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa commented that “Vogemann placed an order for four kamsarmax (SDARI-82) at Jiangsu Hantong for a price of abt $136 mln with vessels to be delivered during 2023. Taiwanese owners Wisdom Marine agreed with Imabari for the construction of two ultramax (abt 64,000 dwt) vessels to be delivered during end 2023 – 1st half of 2024, price reported to be around $70 mln.

Cyprus based Owners Schoeller Holdings committed with Huangpu Wenchong four 32,000 dwt multipurpose vessels basis delivery starting from 2024. Vessels to be fitted with heavy lift capacity for heavy deck loads and to carry 2,000 teu. Vessel will be employed on long term basis with Austral Asia Line. ln the tanker market, Daehan Shipyard received an order for 2+2 optional LR2s (abt 115k dwt) basis delivery during 2023 from Eastern Med. Price reported to be abt $60 mln each”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied said that “on the dry bulk side, the SnP market remained sluggish during the past week, given the relatively limited number of units changing hands. This uninspiring path of late may be seen as being on par with the recent strong freight market correction being noted, especially in the bigger sizes. On the other hand, buying appetite remains relatively “strong”, with many already anticipating a quick rebound to be seen in the market in terms of volume, especially if there is a clearer view in regards to the overall market direction moving forward. On the tanker side, it was rather a sluggish week in terms activity taking place, putting into question the recovery mode being noted lately.

It is true, that the recent upward track from the side earnings has helped considerably overall interest shifted once again towards this market. However, given the prolonged uninspiring trajectory, it will take some time, coupled by further improvement in overall earnings, before we see any sort of stability in the SnP market too”.

Banchero Costa added that “although the dry cargo market is softening, bulkers represented major sales last week. Shangdong Chiong Wen 76,000 dwt Blt 2011 Hudong reported sold to undisclosed buyer for $19.64 mln. Vessels has SS/DD due by the end of 2021. 2 Ultramaxes reported sold to undisclosed, Sunleaf Grace 62.000 dwt Blt 2011 Oshima reported sold at $21.5 mln with delivery March/May 2022, and Ikan Snyur 61,000 dwt Blt 2010 Shin Kasado reported sold at $21.8 mln bss SS/DD due 09/2025.

Nordic Malmoe 35,000 dwt Blt 2012 Nantong and Diamond Land 35,000 dwt Blt 2004 Jiangdu, both with 1,800 teu capacity, were reported sold for $16.7 mln and 15.8 mln, respectively. On the wet side, 1 afra M/t Atalandi 105,000 dwt Blt 2004 Daewoo SS/DD due 11/2024 has been reported sold to an undisclosed buyer for $13.7 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide