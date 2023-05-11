Newbuilding Orders Pour Into Shipyards As Slots Disappear

Shipowners have placed a flurry of newbuilding orders over the past couple of weeks, as reports regarding a lack of available berths are triggering more decisive action. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “all eyes will have been on Hyundai Heavy Industries this week thanks to over US$ 1.5bn of deals reported to have been added to its orderbook in the past week. Greek owner Dynagas has returned for 200,000 cbm LNG carriers following on from its order for three such vessels at the same yard back in January. The key difference being the price, estimated to be around US$ 15m higher per vessel due to continued demand for gas carriers leading prices ever higher. The yard’s other client is NYK Line with an order for four slightly smaller 174,000 cbm vessels priced at around US$257m each. Despite tanker newbuilding prices also reaching new highs month-on-month, there is no real sign of contracting stopping. Although the pace of increase has decreased of late, up just 1.1% in the past month, MR newbuilding prices have risen almost 7% over the last 12 months, the highest amount among the key tanker sizes. This hasn’t been enough to dissuade potential owners of new vessels largely due to the low projected fleet growth. This week saw two 50k dwt vessels ordered by Steelships for a reported US$ 45m per vessel”, the shipbroker said.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “During the week Transportation Recovery Fund placed an order for 3 x Aframax at Jiangsu New Hantong. Vessel reported to be contracted in excess of $62 mln each . New Dayang Shipyard received an order from Union Maritime for 2 x 63,000 dwt Ultramax vessels priced $32 mln each with delivery second half of 2025.

UK based Purus Maritime selected Hyundai Mipo to build 4 + 2 LPG units around 45,000 cbm. The vessels are going to be delivered during 2025 and 2026 and are reportedly priced close to $70 mln each”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Allied added that “the amount of transactions reported last week remained relatively stable, with minimal changes in the major sectors. On the dry bulk market, secondhand sales activity was unchanged, in terms of total transactions, with Supramaxes taking a larger share on the back of weakened preference for Panamax and Handysize vessels. So far the dry bulk market has stabilized comfortably around the five-year average, supporting a stable SnP activity for dry bulkers. The tanker market has also posted limited changes in terms of total deals. The main difference comes from a comeback of MRs in sales, after small tankers stealing the spotlight due to a large en-bloc sale the week before last. The current stall of tanker earnings reflects on limited secondhand sales activity noted”.

Banchero Costa also reported that “PALMA BULKER 75,000 dwt 2009 Tsuneishi (BWTS fitted) was reported sold to Greeks, apparently to clients of Silk Searoad, at $18 mln. Lomar Shipping was reported behind the purchase of the ARIADNE 57,000 dwt 2010 Liaoning (BWTS fitted) for $13 mln, while the SUPER TRADER 57,000 dwt 2011 Jiangsu (BWTS fitted) seems to be sold at $15.2 mln to Greek Buyers. The Vogemann controlled VOGE JULIE 35,000 dwt 2011 Qidong (BWTS fitted) has been rumoured sold around $13 mln and the general cargo STONEWELL UNITY (BWTS fitted) 33,000 dwt 2012 Zhejiang Ouhua (BWTS fitted) has been reported sold to USA based Buyers at $18 mln.

For tankers the most notable sale concerns the Nasdaq listed company Toro Corp (a spinoff of Castor Maritime) which sold the WONDER AVIOR 106,000 dwt 2004 Hyundai to Singapore based buyers at $30.1 mln. The vessel was bought from Eletson Corp back in April 2021 at $11.35 mln. In the MR segment the ATLANTICA BRAVE 51,000 dwt 2008 STX was reported sold at $22.1 mln to Turkish buyers. The Stainless steel chemical tanker GT STAR 19,000 dwt 2012 blt Usuki (BWTS fitted) was sold to Chinese buyers at $21 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide