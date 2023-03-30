Newbuilding Orders Rebounded Strongly

Newbuilding orders have rebounded strongly over the course of the past week, while demand was increased in the S&P market as well. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied said that “this week saw strong contracting activity, although it lacked orders of the magnitude of ONE’s 10 vessel deal announced last week. Dutch firm Samskip has ordered two small feeder vessels with a keen focus on being environmentally friendly. They will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells with the aim of interfacing with the ever-expanding green fuel infrastructure in Europe. Linked firms TMS Tankers and Cardiff Marine had a big week, ordering two LR2 tankers and two Newcastlemax bulk carriers. The firm wasn’t alone in investment in the LR2 segment as Eastern Pacific also placed an order for two vessels at a different Chinese yard. Given the players continuing to voice their expectations of tankers earnings remaining elevated for quite some time, we might expect such ordering to continue over the coming months. Including the bulkers mentioned above, news of the addition of ten bulk carriers to the orderbook filtered through, all at Chinese yards”.

In a similar note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “TMS Tankers placed an order for 2 x LR2 at New Times Shipyard for delivery during the first half of 2026, the price reported was $63 mln each. State owned Wuchang SI received an order from Athenian Tankers for the construction of 4 x 18,500 dwt chemical takers for delivery in 2025 for a price reported around $30 mln each.

The Taiwanese owners Wisdom Marine agreed to build at Namura and Hakodate 4 x 40,000 dwt Handysize bulkers for a price around $33 mln each. Century Bulk Carriers committed 2 x 63,000 dwt Ultramax at COSCO Zhoushan basis delivery 2nd half of 2026 at $32 mln each. In the Car Carrier market GSI ( Guangzhou Shipyard) received an order from Korean owners HMM for 3 x 8,600 ceu vessels. Deliveries expected in 2025 and 2026, reported price around $200 mln each”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market this week, Allied said that “last week, overall secondhand sales activity retracted, mostly stemming from a weaker tanker SnP market. In more detail, the dry bulk sector was actually busier than the week before, with a higher volume of transactions. In terms of size preference, the focus was mainly in the Suezmaxes, which consisted about half of the transactions, followed by Handysizes. The vessels changing hands averaged at about 11 years old, younger than the previous week. The tanker sector lost its ground with the number of transactions considerably lower than the week prior. Activity in the product tankers segment was limited, which is usually the driving force in the tankers SnP market. Last week the vintage of vessels sold returned to normal levels at 15 years old”.

Banchero Costa added that “a busy week in the dry market with many sales reported in every segment. The MOUNT FABER 177,000 dwt 2008 built Namura was reported sold at $22.7 mln, the MULAN 176,000 dwt 2005 built Universal (BWTS fitted) happears to be sold to Chinese Buyers at $16.2 mln. The CHS SPLENDOR 170,000 dwt 2006 built IHI (BWTS fitted) was rumoured to Middle Eastern Buyers for a price in the high $17s mln. United Maritime, after the acquisitions of past months, was reported behind the purchase of another eco Panamax: the IKAN KERAPU 78,000 dwt 2015 built Sasebo (BWTS fitted) at a price around $26 mln. Another Japanese controlled Panamax was reported sold to a Greek Owner, the TR INFINITY 77,000 dwt 2015 built Imabari (BWTS fitted) went to Newport SA at $25.4 mln. The BLUMENAU 82,000 dwt 2012 built Taizhou CATIC (BWTS fitted) was sold by German Owners to W Marine at $19.8 mln. The older MAGIC MOON 76,000 dwt 2005 Imabari was rumoured to Korean Buyers at $13.95 mln. Busy market also in the Supramax segment: the Tess58 AMIS ORCHID 58,000 dwt 2012 built Tsuneishi Cebu (BWTS fitted) was rumored sold for a price in excess of $19s mln including a index linked TC till January 2024 at 104% BSI. The SERENE JESSICA 52,0000 dwt 2011 built STX Dalian (BWTS fitted) was reported to undisclosed Buyers at $14.9 mln while the AIS SUN 57,000 dwt 2010 built Yangzhou (BWTS fitted) seems sold to Indonesian buyers at $11.2 mln. A substantial deal for large Handies: 3 x B Delta type 39,500 dwt 2014 built Chengxi WULIN, ERRADALE and ERISTOL (all BWTS fitted) were reported sold enbloc by Swire to JP Morgan at $20.25 mln each”, the shipbroker said.

Meanwhile, “secondhand tanker sales kept focus on older, larger vessels: two Suezmax EUROVOYAGER 159,000 dwt 2005 built Daewoo (BWTS fitted) and WHITE TRADER 150,000 dwt 1999 built NKK (BWTS fitted) were reported sold at $37 mln and $27 mln, buyers remained undisclosed. Another Greek Owner made at a noteworthy asset play: Chartworld sold the LR2 STAR PROSPERITY 115,000 dwt 2009 built Sasebo at $41 mln to undisclosed buyers; the vessel was purchased in April 2021 for just under $20 mln. In the Mr sector 2 units, JO KARI 47,000 dwt 2007 built Hyundai Mipo (BWTS fitted) and OCEAN III 46,000 dwt 2007 built Bohai (BWTS fitted), were sold to undisclosed buyers in excess of $22 mln and in the region of $21.5 mln respectively”, Banchero Costa concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide