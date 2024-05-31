Newbuilding Orders Slow Down, as S&P Deals Accelerate
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa added that “two modern Kamsarmax bulk carriers were reported sold: the GIA AMBITION 85,000 dwt 2022 CSSC Tianjin to Egyptian NCC for $38.5 mln and the VINCENT TALISMAN 81,000 dwt 2020 Jiangsu Hantong was rumoured to Chinese Buyers at $33.2 mln. The prices are in line with the sale of the sistership AQUAVITA SOL 2020 built, reported in February at $33.5 mln. In the Supramax segment, Japanese Owners disposed the GLOBAL FALCON 51,000 dwt 2010 Oshima for $15.25 mln, apparently to Greek buyers. The large Handysize TAWAKI 40,000 dwt 2014 Chengxi was reported sold at $19.75 mln, while the Japanese built DAYDREAM BELIEVER 37,000 dwt 2012 Onomichi is rumored sold at $17.7 mln. On tanker market, the most notable sale of the week was the enbloc deal of 4 x modern VLCCs (scrubber fitted) from Korea Line Corporation. The Korean built ships – SM WHITE WHALE 1 (2019), SM WHITE WHALE 2 (2019), SM VENUS 1 (2019), and SM VENUS 2 (2020) – were reported at a total price of $ 464 mln to Saudi Arabian shipping giant Bahri. The sale marks KLC’s exit from the VLCC segment. Another, but significantly older, VLCC was sold last week. The 22-year-old MARJAN 302,000 dwt 2002 Samsung HI (SS/DD Feb 2027) was reported to UAE-based buyers for $33.5 mln. In the MR segment, DEE4 LARCH 49,000 dwt 2016 Hyundai Vinashin was sold at $41 mln to Danish buyers. At the beginning of May the one-year older STI MANHATTAN 49,000 dwt 2015 SPP (scrubber fitted) was sold at the same price. ADAMAS I 50,000 dwt 2009 SPP was reported sold to Besiktas at $27.5 mln. In mid-February, a sister vessel was sold at $25 mln: the GH PARKS 50,000 dwt 2009 SPP”, the shipbroker concluded.
In a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “on the dry, S&P activity remains strong, and Q2 is around 35% up so far in number of sales compared to the same period of 2023. On the Post-Panamax sector, Greek buyers acquired the “Van Gogh” – 96K/2013 Imabari for USD 25 mills, while the Kamsarmax “Gia Ambition” – 85K/2022 CSSC Tianjin was sold for USD 38.5 mills to Egyptian buyers. Moving down the sizes, the OHBS Supramax “Global Falcon”- 52K/2010 Oshima was sold for USD 15.5 mills to Greek buyers. Clients of PanOcean acquired the Handysize “Yasa Violet”- 41K/2024 JNS for USD 34 mills. On the same sector, the OHBS, Ice class II “Trawind Whale” – 32K/2011 Guangzhou Huangpu was sold for USD 10.5 mills to Vietnamese buyers, while the 2-year older OHBS “Sunshine” – 37K/2009 Saiki was sold for USD 15 mills to UAE buyers.
On the other hand, tanker S&P activity remains subdued, and Q2 is about 35% down so far in number of sales compared to the same period of 2023. The LR2 “Sanmar Sonnet” – 100K/1997 Namura found new owners for USD 28.6 mills. The 20-year old MR2 “Jag Pranam” – 49K/2004 Iwagi changed hands for USD 14.5 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide