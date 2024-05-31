Newbuilding Orders Slow Down, as S&P Deals Accelerate

Tanker ordering activity was the main trend in last week’s newbuilding orders, while bulkers keep dominating the S&P market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa commented that “not many orders reported during this week, but tankers kept leading the activity: Capital Maritime exercised the options of an order placed in January for 3 x 307,000 dwt VLCCs at Dalian Shipbuilding. Because of the lack of berths, the vessel will be built at CSSC Tianjin Shipbuilding and will be dual fuel LNG ready. These options bring the total number of VLCCs ordered by the Greek giant at the Chinese yard to 6 units. The price reported ranges from $136 mln to $140 mln apiece. Deliveries are expected from the second half 2027 to end 2028. The Greek Owner Horizon Tankers booked an order at Zhoushan Changhong for 4 + 2 50,000 dwt MRs. The vessels, priced $45 mln each, will be fitted with 12 cargo tanks and delivered from 2026 to 2027”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Banchero Costa added that “two modern Kamsarmax bulk carriers were reported sold: the GIA AMBITION 85,000 dwt 2022 CSSC Tianjin to Egyptian NCC for $38.5 mln and the VINCENT TALISMAN 81,000 dwt 2020 Jiangsu Hantong was rumoured to Chinese Buyers at $33.2 mln. The prices are in line with the sale of the sistership AQUAVITA SOL 2020 built, reported in February at $33.5 mln. In the Supramax segment, Japanese Owners disposed the GLOBAL FALCON 51,000 dwt 2010 Oshima for $15.25 mln, apparently to Greek buyers. The large Handysize TAWAKI 40,000 dwt 2014 Chengxi was reported sold at $19.75 mln, while the Japanese built DAYDREAM BELIEVER 37,000 dwt 2012 Onomichi is rumored sold at $17.7 mln. On tanker market, the most notable sale of the week was the enbloc deal of 4 x modern VLCCs (scrubber fitted) from Korea Line Corporation. The Korean built ships – SM WHITE WHALE 1 (2019), SM WHITE WHALE 2 (2019), SM VENUS 1 (2019), and SM VENUS 2 (2020) – were reported at a total price of $ 464 mln to Saudi Arabian shipping giant Bahri. The sale marks KLC’s exit from the VLCC segment. Another, but significantly older, VLCC was sold last week. The 22-year-old MARJAN 302,000 dwt 2002 Samsung HI (SS/DD Feb 2027) was reported to UAE-based buyers for $33.5 mln. In the MR segment, DEE4 LARCH 49,000 dwt 2016 Hyundai Vinashin was sold at $41 mln to Danish buyers. At the beginning of May the one-year older STI MANHATTAN 49,000 dwt 2015 SPP (scrubber fitted) was sold at the same price. ADAMAS I 50,000 dwt 2009 SPP was reported sold to Besiktas at $27.5 mln. In mid-February, a sister vessel was sold at $25 mln: the GH PARKS 50,000 dwt 2009 SPP”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv said that “on the dry, S&P activity remains strong, and Q2 is around 35% up so far in number of sales compared to the same period of 2023. On the Post-Panamax sector, Greek buyers acquired the “Van Gogh” – 96K/2013 Imabari for USD 25 mills, while the Kamsarmax “Gia Ambition” – 85K/2022 CSSC Tianjin was sold for USD 38.5 mills to Egyptian buyers. Moving down the sizes, the OHBS Supramax “Global Falcon”- 52K/2010 Oshima was sold for USD 15.5 mills to Greek buyers. Clients of PanOcean acquired the Handysize “Yasa Violet”- 41K/2024 JNS for USD 34 mills. On the same sector, the OHBS, Ice class II “Trawind Whale” – 32K/2011 Guangzhou Huangpu was sold for USD 10.5 mills to Vietnamese buyers, while the 2-year older OHBS “Sunshine” – 37K/2009 Saiki was sold for USD 15 mills to UAE buyers.

On the other hand, tanker S&P activity remains subdued, and Q2 is about 35% down so far in number of sales compared to the same period of 2023. The LR2 “Sanmar Sonnet” – 100K/1997 Namura found new owners for USD 28.6 mills. The 20-year old MR2 “Jag Pranam” – 49K/2004 Iwagi changed hands for USD 14.5 mills”, Xclusiv concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide