Newbuilding Prices Are Still Elevated, But Interest Remains High in the LNG/LPG, Product Tanker and Container Segments

The newbuilding contracting activity has been hampered so far this year, by elevated prices. However, owners are interested in placing more orders in the gas, product tanker and container segments. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “container shipping company ONE continued the trend for investment in efficiency enhancing technologies and alternative fuel capabilities, that has been particularly visible in the container sector. Having ordered 10 neo-panamax vessels in May last year, the company now has 20 large container vessels on order set to be ready for methanol and ammonia and features such as bow covers to reduce energy consumption. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was reported to have had its freshly announced tanker slots snapped up overnight. While newbuilding prices remain high, a number of market participants have recently expressed their expectations of product tanker earnings remaining firm for some time ahead, amid scarce new deliveries expected and an orderbook leaning towards gas and container vessels. In addition to the orders from Metrostar and Hafnia below, Pantheon Tankers and Union Maritime secured vessels at the same time, as reported earlier this month. An order by Maran Gas for two LNG carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding has achieved one of the highest newbuilding prices ever seen, just above the price paid by NYK at the start of the month”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “newbuilding activity was predominantly focused on tankers with major Greek Owners signing slots for LR1 and LR2 ships. Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was rumoured to receive up to 12 such units, marking his debut in the sector. Deliveries are all set for 2025 and 2026.

A major order for Suezmax was concluded by another Greek owner, Evalend Shipping, for 2 units at Hyundai Samho priced region $84 mln each, deliveries 1H 2025. In the drybulk sector an orders for 3 x Ultramax was placed by Indonesian based Tanto Line at Nantong, deliveriesin 2025. A major order for large container carriers was done by ONE for 10 x 13,700 teu dual-fuel and scrubber fitted at Nihon shipyard, dely in 2025 and 2026, no price available yet”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, Allied added that “this past week saw busy secondhand sale activity, with a few increases across the board in terms of transactions. In the dry bulk sector, the volume of sales picked-up compared to the week prior. This comes as no surprise, with dry bulk rates finally getting out of the slump, sparking appetite amongst buyers again. Capesizes were the main star of last week’s transactions supported by en-bloc sales, followed by Supramaxes. The vintage of vessels changing hands, slightly increased to 13 years. The tanker sector sustained its sales volumes, with a minor weekly boost. The preference to clean product tankers has now been established, with multiple en-bloc sales occurring each week and with last week being no exception. The average age of vessels dropped to 10 years, due to a big en-bloc sale”, Allied said.

Banchero Costa added that “Middle Eastern buyers were reported to be behind the purchase of 2 x eco Newcastlemax “MP The Vrabel” and “MP The Bruschi” abt 208,000 dwt built 2021/2020 New Yangzijiang for $122 mln enbloc. Strong interests were recorded in the Supramax and Handysize segments. The Crown 58 “Eastern Begonia” 58,000 dwt built 2010 Sinopacific Dayang (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) was sold at high $14 mln to Greek Buyers and the Dolhpin 57 “GF Orient” abt 57,000 built 2011 STX Dalian (SS due 2025 BWTS fitted) went to Chinese Buyers at $13.5 mln.

The Dutch controlled Handysize “Schelde Confidence” 38,000 dwt built 2011 Imabari (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) was reported at $17.5 mln, a couple of weeks ago the “Octbreeze Island” 38,000 dwt built 2011 Shimanami (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) was sold at $15.4 mln. After offers were invited last week, the Japanese controlled “Merchant Three” 28,000 dwt built 2012 Imabari (BWTS fitted SS due 2027) has been committed at low $13 mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide