Newbuilding Spree Continues
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “this week was a very active week for the dry bulk sector, with a total of 15 vessels finding new homes. The Newcastlemax “Amber Horizon” – 208K/2010 Universal committed at USD 32.5 mills. On the Capesize sector, the Scrubber fitted “Nord Energy”- 179K/2012 HHIC and the “Nord Power” – 179K/2012 HHIC were sold for high USD 31 mills each. Moreover, the “Nordboen Sun”- 169K/2010 Daehan found new owners for USD 23.5 mills. Moving down the sizes, the Post-Panamax “Pisces First” – 93K/2010 JNS was sold for USD 12.9 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Kamsarmax “AM Contrecoeur” – 82K/2011 Tsuneishi Zhoushan was sold for USD 17.8 mills to Greek buyers. There was strong interest in Ultramax and Supramax vessels. Clients of Amoy Sailing acquired the Ultramax “Great Century”- 61K/2017 Dalian Cosco for USD 24.52 mills via auction. The Supramax “Elikon” – 57K/2013 STX Dalian was sold for USD 17.2 mills to Vietnamese buyers, whilst the sister vessel “Mystras”- 57K/2013 STX Dalian was sold for USD 17.2 mills to clients of Vosco. We noted 3x sales of 15-year-old Supramaxes, the “Aurora Sb”- 56K/2009 Mitsui which was sold for mid/high USD 15 mills to Chinese buyers. Furthermore, the Supramax “Atlantica Sun” – 56K/2009 Mitsui changed hands for USD 15.2 mills, while the “PPS Luck” – 55K/2009 Kawasaki found new owners for USD 15.7 mills. Finally, the Electronic M/E Handysize “Wellpark” – 37K/2014 Oshima was sold for low USD 19 mills”.
Xclusiv added that “the recent period of subdued activity has given way to a more active week. Asian buyers acquired the VLCC “Xidi” – 306K/2004 Mitsubishi for excess USD 30 mills, while the VLCC “Tricia II” – 281K/2000 Mitsubishi was sold for region USD 21 mills basis prompt delivery in Singapore. On the Suezmax sector, the Ice Class 1A “Umnenga II” – 162K/2006 Daewoo was sold for USD 36 mills to Nigerian buyers. UAE buyers acquired the Aframax “Sofia II”- 105K/2008 Sumitomo for low USD 30’s mills. Last but not least, the Small tanker “Maersk Bering” – 29K/2005 GSI was sold for high USD 15 mills to Chinese buyers”.
Similarly, Banchero Costa noted that “during the week, 2 scrubber fitted Capesize vessels were sold en bloc, Nord Energy and Nord Power, around 180,000 dwt built 2012 HHIPhilippines (both with SS/DD passed this year) at $31.8 mln each. After offers were invited last week, the Japanese controlled Kamsarmax Am Contrecoeur 82,000 dwt built 2011 Tsuneishi Zhoushann (SS/DD due 2026) was reported sold to Greeks at $17.8 mln. The modern Ultramax Great Century 61,000 dwt built 2017 DACKS has been sold on the Chinese online auction system and committed at $24.52 mln. Three months ago the sister vessel Great Spring was sold at $27.8 mln. Strong appetite for Japanese Supramaxes was recorded from Indonesian Owners who were behind the purchase of ND Armonia 56,000 dwt built 2011 Mitsui, sold at $17.95 mln, and Aurora SB 56,000 dwt built 2009 Mitsui, sold at $16 mln. In the Handy segment Wellpark around 37,000 dwt built 2014 Oshima (SS 06/2029, DD 05/2027 ME engine) was reported sold at low $19s mln”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide