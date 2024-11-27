Newbuilding Spree Continues

Newbuilding ordering activity has remained strong over the past week, while deals have sped up on the S&P front as well. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “the number of contracts reported slowed, although activity was recorded across different sectors. In the dry sector Taiwan Navigation returned to Japan to order 2 x Ultramax 64,000 dwt for delivery in 2028, priced at $39 mln each. In the tanker sector Chinese builder Dayang offshore took an order for 2 x 50,000 dwt MR tankers for fairly early delivery in 2026 and 2027. No price emerged for the duo, given the order for domestic market it may not be public info. In the gas sector MOL ordered 4 x LPG/Ammonia Carriers with 2 different S. Korean shipyards (Hanwa and HHI); the design is for 88,000 cbm and the units are scheduled for delivery within 2027 at a price ranging between $118,5 mln and $121 mln depending on the yard. Interesting to notice the continue demand for car carriers. EPS increased its building program by adding options to their existing order at Fujian Mawei (4 units) and Jinling (2 units). The cost per ship is around $80 mln and deliveries are stretched into 2027 and 2028”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “this week was a very active week for the dry bulk sector, with a total of 15 vessels finding new homes. The Newcastlemax “Amber Horizon” – 208K/2010 Universal committed at USD 32.5 mills. On the Capesize sector, the Scrubber fitted “Nord Energy”- 179K/2012 HHIC and the “Nord Power” – 179K/2012 HHIC were sold for high USD 31 mills each. Moreover, the “Nordboen Sun”- 169K/2010 Daehan found new owners for USD 23.5 mills. Moving down the sizes, the Post-Panamax “Pisces First” – 93K/2010 JNS was sold for USD 12.9 mills to Chinese buyers, while the Kamsarmax “AM Contrecoeur” – 82K/2011 Tsuneishi Zhoushan was sold for USD 17.8 mills to Greek buyers. There was strong interest in Ultramax and Supramax vessels. Clients of Amoy Sailing acquired the Ultramax “Great Century”- 61K/2017 Dalian Cosco for USD 24.52 mills via auction. The Supramax “Elikon” – 57K/2013 STX Dalian was sold for USD 17.2 mills to Vietnamese buyers, whilst the sister vessel “Mystras”- 57K/2013 STX Dalian was sold for USD 17.2 mills to clients of Vosco. We noted 3x sales of 15-year-old Supramaxes, the “Aurora Sb”- 56K/2009 Mitsui which was sold for mid/high USD 15 mills to Chinese buyers. Furthermore, the Supramax “Atlantica Sun” – 56K/2009 Mitsui changed hands for USD 15.2 mills, while the “PPS Luck” – 55K/2009 Kawasaki found new owners for USD 15.7 mills. Finally, the Electronic M/E Handysize “Wellpark” – 37K/2014 Oshima was sold for low USD 19 mills”.

Xclusiv added that “the recent period of subdued activity has given way to a more active week. Asian buyers acquired the VLCC “Xidi” – 306K/2004 Mitsubishi for excess USD 30 mills, while the VLCC “Tricia II” – 281K/2000 Mitsubishi was sold for region USD 21 mills basis prompt delivery in Singapore. On the Suezmax sector, the Ice Class 1A “Umnenga II” – 162K/2006 Daewoo was sold for USD 36 mills to Nigerian buyers. UAE buyers acquired the Aframax “Sofia II”- 105K/2008 Sumitomo for low USD 30’s mills. Last but not least, the Small tanker “Maersk Bering” – 29K/2005 GSI was sold for high USD 15 mills to Chinese buyers”.

Similarly, Banchero Costa noted that “during the week, 2 scrubber fitted Capesize vessels were sold en bloc, Nord Energy and Nord Power, around 180,000 dwt built 2012 HHIPhilippines (both with SS/DD passed this year) at $31.8 mln each. After offers were invited last week, the Japanese controlled Kamsarmax Am Contrecoeur 82,000 dwt built 2011 Tsuneishi Zhoushann (SS/DD due 2026) was reported sold to Greeks at $17.8 mln. The modern Ultramax Great Century 61,000 dwt built 2017 DACKS has been sold on the Chinese online auction system and committed at $24.52 mln. Three months ago the sister vessel Great Spring was sold at $27.8 mln. Strong appetite for Japanese Supramaxes was recorded from Indonesian Owners who were behind the purchase of ND Armonia 56,000 dwt built 2011 Mitsui, sold at $17.95 mln, and Aurora SB 56,000 dwt built 2009 Mitsui, sold at $16 mln. In the Handy segment Wellpark around 37,000 dwt built 2014 Oshima (SS 06/2029, DD 05/2027 ME engine) was reported sold at low $19s mln”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide