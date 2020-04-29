Newbuildings and S&P Deals Make for an Interesting Reading

Shipowners are looking for ways to exploit the current market uncertainty. As such, shipbrokers are reporting a number of deals both in the newbuilding and the S&P market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “it was an impressive two-weeks period for the newbuilding market, as we witnessed a fair amount of buying interest materialize over into new transactions after a prolong period of limited activity. Despite the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, the significant resilience (and the remarkable rise in the case of tankers) of the freight market has facilitated a recovery in sentiment to gradually begin. With the consideration that the worst part of the pandemic crisis may well be behind us now, many owners seemed to have rushed back to add new orders to their orderbooks. Last week we noted 14 new dry bulk carriers being ordered, including a mix that spanned across the whole size spectrum, while 7 new tankers were also be reported. Among these contracts, another highlight of last week’s developments is the order of 16 new LNG carriers from Qatar Petroleum. Despite the positive momentum noted during these past two weeks, activity is likely to return to more “normal” levels, as supply and demand fundamentals may be a bit more encouraging, but economic uncertainty worldwide has still taken a major hit and expected to affect shipibuilding activity once again”, Allied noted.

In a separate report, Banchero Costa added that “QatarGas entered into a “MoU” with Hudong- Zhonghua, China for up to 16 x LNG carriers amongst firm ships and options, with deliveries in 2024 and 2025 but if all options are to be declared it appears same may end up in 2027. In the tanker segment, Kumiai Senpaku ordered an MR2 50,000 dwt at Chengxi Shipyard for delivery April 2020 and another asphalt carrier 37,000 dwt for delivery in September 2022. KSS Line added one single 51,000 CBM methanol carrier at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard at the price of $42 mln with delivery in December 2022. The methanol carrier will be chartered out to Waterfront Shipping, Canada as other units currently being built by HMD”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the dry market, Dolphin 57 Conti Peridot 57,000 dwt built in 2011 at Taizhou was reported sold at $7.2 mln, back in February 57,000 dwt Maria (SS passed) and Lietta (SS due) built in 2009 and 2010 at Jinling were done at $17.5 mln en bloc. In the Handysize segment, offers were invited on Asian Pearl III and IV 34,000 dwt built in 2010 at Nanjing (DD due end 2020): apparently sellers received interests at $5 mln. In the tanker market the activity was pushed by strong chartering rates. 3 x VLCC were reported sold: TI Hellas 300,000 dwt built in 2005 at Hyundai to client of Altomare at $38 mln, Takasaki 300,000 dwt built in 2005 was sold to client of Dynacom Tankers at $37.75 and Dewi Maeswara 300,000 dwt built in 1998 at Hitachi to client of Times Navigation at $25 mln. Furthermore, a Japanese controlled LR1 Eternal Diligence 76,000 dwt built in 2006 by Onomichi was sold to client of Benetech at $11.6 mln. The last reported sale of LR1 was during end of February: the Andimilos built in 2004 in Korea was sold around $10.75 mln”.

Allied added that “on the dry bulk side, a further plunge in activity was witnessed during the past two weeks, with interest from buyers being lackluster. The uncertainty that dominates the global economy at the moment and the drop noted lately in freight rates are factors that have severe negative effect on buying appetite. However, in the case that requested prices from sellers start to decline in the following weeks, we may see a slight gear up in action. On the tankers side, things have been more stable, as the freight market continues to fluctuate on an upward range for almost all segments. The COVID-19 situation may have curbed highly speculative buying appetite, but the healthy fundamentals, especially after the ramp up in oil trade noted of late, will have as a result the upkeep of buying appetite overall. Last week we mainly noted crude oil tankers changing hands, but this drift is expected to spread to oil product tankers in the coming weeks”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide