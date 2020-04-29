Newbuildings and S&P Deals Make for an Interesting Reading
In a separate report, Banchero Costa added that “QatarGas entered into a “MoU” with Hudong- Zhonghua, China for up to 16 x LNG carriers amongst firm ships and options, with deliveries in 2024 and 2025 but if all options are to be declared it appears same may end up in 2027. In the tanker segment, Kumiai Senpaku ordered an MR2 50,000 dwt at Chengxi Shipyard for delivery April 2020 and another asphalt carrier 37,000 dwt for delivery in September 2022. KSS Line added one single 51,000 CBM methanol carrier at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard at the price of $42 mln with delivery in December 2022. The methanol carrier will be chartered out to Waterfront Shipping, Canada as other units currently being built by HMD”.
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “in the dry market, Dolphin 57 Conti Peridot 57,000 dwt built in 2011 at Taizhou was reported sold at $7.2 mln, back in February 57,000 dwt Maria (SS passed) and Lietta (SS due) built in 2009 and 2010 at Jinling were done at $17.5 mln en bloc. In the Handysize segment, offers were invited on Asian Pearl III and IV 34,000 dwt built in 2010 at Nanjing (DD due end 2020): apparently sellers received interests at $5 mln. In the tanker market the activity was pushed by strong chartering rates. 3 x VLCC were reported sold: TI Hellas 300,000 dwt built in 2005 at Hyundai to client of Altomare at $38 mln, Takasaki 300,000 dwt built in 2005 was sold to client of Dynacom Tankers at $37.75 and Dewi Maeswara 300,000 dwt built in 1998 at Hitachi to client of Times Navigation at $25 mln. Furthermore, a Japanese controlled LR1 Eternal Diligence 76,000 dwt built in 2006 by Onomichi was sold to client of Benetech at $11.6 mln. The last reported sale of LR1 was during end of February: the Andimilos built in 2004 in Korea was sold around $10.75 mln”.
Allied added that “on the dry bulk side, a further plunge in activity was witnessed during the past two weeks, with interest from buyers being lackluster. The uncertainty that dominates the global economy at the moment and the drop noted lately in freight rates are factors that have severe negative effect on buying appetite. However, in the case that requested prices from sellers start to decline in the following weeks, we may see a slight gear up in action. On the tankers side, things have been more stable, as the freight market continues to fluctuate on an upward range for almost all segments. The COVID-19 situation may have curbed highly speculative buying appetite, but the healthy fundamentals, especially after the ramp up in oil trade noted of late, will have as a result the upkeep of buying appetite overall. Last week we mainly noted crude oil tankers changing hands, but this drift is expected to spread to oil product tankers in the coming weeks”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide