Newbuildings Back In Demand

Demand has returned to the newbuilding market this past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Allied Shipbroking said that “newbuilding interest in the dry bulk sector returned on a strong trajectory as of the past week, with a good flow of fresh projects coming to light. Witnessing activity levels being on the rise once again, across all the main size segments, has come as little surprise, given the current bullish sentiment seen in the overall market. Notwithstanding this, given the steep upward gains seen in newbuilding price levels during the past few months or so, it is yet to be seen if things start to slow down, with many potential buyers turning their interest once again over to the second hand market. In the tanker sector, the week was a bit more quiet, with a new firm order emerging though, namely for 2+1 Suezmax units. In other sectors, Gas carriers continue to experience a strong push, especially for LNG units, with many different buyers showing robust interest. The container sector has been keeping on a very strong path as well, being adequately supported by the current freight rates at play. Buying interest is expected to remain firm moving forward and could likely lead to some interesting projects getting the green light over the next few months”.

In a separate note this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa added that “in the container market, Eastern Pacific signed 4+2 container units abt (7,000 teu). Vessels will be employed on 5-7 years TC with X Press Feeders. Price to be around $70 million per unit. Owners have option to for dual fuel LNG engine. Wan Hai Lines added four 13.248 teu container units at Samsung for $111 Mill per vessel with deliveries scheduled during second half of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. In the gas market, Dubai-based BGN International placed an order with Hyundai for two very large LPG carriers (abt 86k cbm). Vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2023, with a reported price of $81 million per vessel.

Furthermore, Dynagas exercised an option at Hyundai for two LNG VLGCs (approximately 200k cbm), with deliveries scheduled for 2023. The price is expected to be around $194.3 million. The vessel will be outfitted with a Mark III Flex Plus cargo containment system. In the tanker market, Hyundai Samho received a $66 million order from Euronav NV for three suezmaxes (abt 158k dwt). Deliveries will begin in August 2023. Hyundai Mipo has received an order for four MR2 (about 50,000 dwt). Vessels will be delivered between the second and first halves of 2022 and 2023. The price is expected to be around $38.4 million per unit”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P Market, Allied commented that “on the dry bulk side, it was another interesting week, given the plethora of transactions taking place. Both positive sentiment and buying interest in the dry bulk sector seem rather abundant right now. At this point, we see focus being seemingly concentrated in the medium to small size segments, with a massive number of Supramax/Ultramax and Handysize units changing hands. With asset prices remaining on an upward path too, we expect this trend to be sustained in the near term, with things cooling off probably during the peak of the summer period. On the tanker side, the mediocre activity levels were sustained during the past week or so. For the time being, we see some sort of movement taking place in some of the larger size segments, with the scene in the MR and VLCC sizes though, being very sluggish. Given the lengthy period of uninspiring freight returns in the overall tanker sector, it looks as though we are still feeding off speculative play”, Allied concluded.

Banchero Costa added that “in the dry market, the attention is very high for every segment and buyers are generally looking for Vessels with prompt delivery, paying a reasonable premium in this rich market. Kamsarmax “Rich Future” abt 82100 dwt Tsuneishi Zhoushan, China has achieved $22.6 million to German buyers with drydock due, but BWTS already installed. Kamsarmax “Eclipse” 79400 dwt 2010 Jinhai, China has achieved $16.75 mil from undisclosed (likely Greek) buyers. Vessel has SS/DD passed and BWTS fitted. In the tanker segment, the market is still experiencing some difficulties, but expectations for the medium to long term are positive, and owners are not giving up on price increases.

Last week, the suezmax “SKS Satilla” 158,000 dwt 2006 Hyundai Samho blt was sold to unnamed buyers for a firm $24 million. The price is definitely in line with the previous sistership sold (“SKS Segura” 2007 blt in March for $23.75 million). Aframax “Champion Pleasure” 105800 dwt 2008 Namura, Japan sold for $18.1 million to a Greek buyer. The vessel has SS/DD certification and BWTS. We can compare such a sale to that of a similar tanker, the “Stavanger Falcon” 105400 dwt 2009 Sumitomo (so one year younger), which was sold in April for $19.4 million”, the shipbroker concluded.

